New area code takes effect this Saturday

ALBANY | Starting Aug. 19, North Country residents will need to dial 10 numbers to make a call.

To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the New York Public Service Commission ordered an area code overlay for the area served by 518.

The new 838 area code will be “overlaid,” or superimposed, over the same geographical area as the 518 area code — which covers the eastern upstate portion of New York, serving communities such as Albany, Plattsburgh, Lake Placid and Saratoga.

All calls made within and between area codes 518 and 838 must be placed using the 10-digit telephone number.

If customers forget and dial just seven digits, then the call will not be completed and the customers will hear an announcement instructing them to hang up and redial using the area code.

The overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or phone number. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911. If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in your community you will still dial these codes with just three digits.

Beginning Sept. 19, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 838 area code.

In addition to changing your dialing procedures, all services — automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed to dial a seven-digit number — will need to be reprogrammed to use the new dialing procedure.

For more information, call Chazy Westport Communications at 518-846-7111 or 518-962-8211, Westelcom at 518-825-2255 or visit westelcom.com. You can also visit the New York Public Service Commission’s website at dps.ny.gov/ for further information.