New barbershop fest receives cash boost from Lake George board

LAKE GEORGE — Both established and new events were granted financial assistance from Lake George town leaders as they awarded more than $88,500 in occupancy tax funds at the Feb. 13 town board meeting.

Among the awards was a pledge of $6,000 to help promote a barbershop singing convention and contest to be held May 5-7 in Lake George.

The barbershop festival is a function of the Northeastern District Barbershop Harmony Society.

Representing the society, Diane Brooks said the organization plans to draw 30,000 singers and spectators to the festival, which would showcase the traditional barbershop singing as well as a capella groups performing a wide variety of musical idioms.

“We want to bring something unique and different to Lake George, she said.

Already booked for the festival is a quartet that won first-place in an international competition, she added.

Brooks and town board members noted the popularity of the Barbershop Harmony Festival held in Bolton Landing from the late 1980s through 2002.

Organized by Bolton native Andy Pratt, the internationally-renowned Bolton barbershop music festival attracted people from across the nation and overseas.

Brooks said that the Lake George barbershop festival would have an educational aspect, allowing local high school and college students to experience a “unique American art form.”

“This will be a family-oriented event that we expect to grow in future years,” she said.

Brooks’ group was awarded $6,000 from the town as well as $10,000 in an earlier pledge from the joint town-village occupancy tax committee — reaching her original request of $16,000.

John Carr, owner of the Adirondack Pub & Brewery, sought money for four events he’s founded — Lake George Oktoberfest, as well as the pub’s Barrel Festival in mid-March, Funky Ice Fest in January and the Pumpkin Chunkin’ event in early November.

Oktoberfest has enjoyed five years of remarkable success with Canada St. blocked off for a massive street party that’s annually drawn thousands of people. The festival includes Bavarian music and dancing, German beer and lots of socializing.

Carr said that without public financial assistance, he would not be able to book performers of traditional German music.

“Without occupancy tax funding, we’d have to cut down on the event’s entertainment and cultural aspects,” he said.

The Funky Ice Fest — considered a success in its first year’s edition held two months ago — features ice bars, ice sculptures, and a playable ice piano.

Carr noted that the pumpkin-launching festival in November was also a success in its 2016 debut, as it attracted about 450 people and was reported on regional television news shows. The event was held in the parking lot of Cafe Vero, a property that Carr owns.

Town Board member Marisa Muratori praised Carr for holding the festivals, but said she was “uncomfortable” about granting money for events held on private property.

“I love what you are doing — all these events are very contemporary,” she said. “But I’d like to see them shifted across the street to a public venue.”

Carr replied that renting the municipally-owned Festival Commons was prohibitive as it cost $2,500 per day, and cleaning up the smashed pumpkins was easy in a parking lot, but difficult on turf.

Deputy town supervisor Vinnie Crocitto also praised Carr for his efforts in boosting Lake George as a destination, particularly off-season.

“You are really helping put heads in beds,” he said.

Carr was awarded $13,000 for the four events.

Music festival promotor Dave Ehmann, founder of the Adirondack Independence Music Festival, asked for help in his efforts in developing the Festival Commons into a venue that could host nationally renowned bands without losing money.

Last year, the Spin Doctors, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and the Robert Randolph Band headlined the two-day festival.

Ehmann said he wasn’t concerned that he had spent $170,000 more than his revenue from the festival, as he was working toward making the Festival Commons a financially viable venue to host such groups as the Steve Miller Band and George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Ehmann said that if the Festival Commons didn’t prove to be a suitable venue for paid-admission festivals, then he’d be converting to free festivals, like Albany’s Alive at Five series.

Muratori praised Ehmann for his extensive promotion, and the town board awarded him $20,000 for his 2017 music festival.

Also awarded were:

• $5,000 for Americade motorcycle rally;

• $15,000 for the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival;

• $10,000 for the Lake George Triathlon;

• $5,000 for the Lake George Elvis Festival;

• $5,500 for the Lake George Winter Carnival;

• $2,000 for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade; and

•$7,000 for the 26th annual Lake George Beach Volleyball Tournament.