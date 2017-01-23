New BOCES program gets kids moving

MALONE — Walk around the classrooms at Franklin Essex Hamilton BOCES Adirondack Educational Center and you will see students moving.

Gone are the rows of desks where students sat and listened to the teacher — that model has been replaced with interactive learning experiences that infuse STEM technologies and academic rigor with real-world work applications.

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, said that “the idea is to prepare students for a career at whatever point they decide to pursue one and to align high school CTE with postsecondary options.”

“Curricula have changed even in shop, where today’s students learn to read blueprints, make detailed drawings and use high tech laser printers and 3-D technology,” Weingarten said. “Similarly, automotive careers have adapted to a changing industry where computerized equipment, electronics and advanced materials are now standard, and students can choose to study fuel cells or electric car design.”

Recruiting for fall 2017 is now underway. For more information, contact Rick Swanston, CTE Principal or Joanne Williams, CTE Counselor at 891-1330.