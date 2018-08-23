New businesses finding homes in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN | One of the goals of the Economic Development Initiative developed by the Town of Chester and the North Warren Chamber of Commerce is to get small businesses to locate in the downtown and, hopefully, to offer jobs.

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said some businesses that opened in 2017 are right on target with the EDI goal of seeing independently owned and operated businesses locating on Main Street.

“We are talking sole proprietorship with up to six employees — that is the sweet spot for businesses opening up in town. These are people who had a dream to open an establishment here, and we have the commercial environment where it can work,” Leggett said.

Two of the new business opened in March.

× Sarah Lee Harvey is shown treating customers in her Groom Salon, which she moved from Warrensburg to Chestertown. Harvey said although she liked Warrensburg, Chestertown is still a happier place to be. Photo by Christopher South

GROOM SALON

Sarah Lee Harvey brought her Groom Salon from Warrensburg, where she operated for seven years. According to Harvey, about 90 percent of her 300 clients followed her to Chestertown from places such as Johnsburg, Indian Lake and Ticonderoga.

Harvey did her training at a private school in Glens Falls and apprenticed under two master stylists in Pleasantville, Westchester County. She has also learned from her sister, who has been a hair stylist for 30 years.

Working at Groom Salon is Nicole Burch, an independent stylist who has worked with Harvey for seven years, starting just after she opened in Warrensburg.

“I trained her so she does things similar to myself,” Harvey said.

Located next to the Carol Theater, Harvey said she loves Chestertown, saying it’s a more comfortable, less stressed-out, happier place to be.

Groom Salon serves about an equal number of men and women, but specializes in hair color work, including fashion color. Groom Salon operates by appointment, but walk-ins are accepted based upon availability. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. Call 518-504-8061 for an appointment.

× Wendi Baird, right in photo, opened Wendi’s Way Dog Grooming on Main Street in Chestertown, and she has been busy ever since. At left is her assistant, and cousin, Jacalyn Harrington. Photo by Christopher South

WENDI'S WAY DOG GROOMING

Wendi Baird opened her Wendi’s Way Dog Grooming at 6377 Main Street (U.S. 9) in Chestertown shortly after the Groom Salon, and business has literally “gone to the dogs” ever since.

“I’ve been booked ever since the day I moved in,” Baird said.

Baird has been grooming dogs for eight years, and for about the last three has been assisted by her cousin, Jacalyn Harrington.

Baird, who has a Rottweiler and a Rottweiler mix, learned her craft by training in a shop in Warrensburg. She now grooms all breeds of dogs, and draws her customers from all over the region, as far away as Glens Falls.

“I have people who have followed me wherever I went,” Baird said.

Baird said she loves the Chestertown location, saying the people there have been so kind to her.

She said she runs a “Zen” shop, saying all negativity has to stay outside.

Appointments are made for Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 518-932-9038.

× VI Enterprises, which sells Auto Plus auto parts, opened up in the location of a former auto parts store in Pottersville, last month. The store joins some other fairly new businesses in Pottersville, including All Brands Redemption Center and Cafe Adirondack. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE BUSINESSES ON THE RISE

Leggett said the businesses that opened in March were part of a trend that has been going on for several years, including three operations in Pottersville.

The All Brand Redemption Center at U.S. 9 and Valley Farm Road opened two or three years ago, and the Cafe Adirondack at U.S. 9 and Olmstedville Road opened about two years ago.

In July, Patrick Vetlo, owner of VI Enterprises, opened his fourth auto parts store, with this one located on Main Street in Pottersville.

Carrying Auto Plus parts, VI Enterprises sells wholesale and retail in Warrensburg, Glens Falls and Balston Spa. Vetlo said the Pottersville location was a good move because the building used to be a parts store, and he believes a lot of people miss having a parts store in the area.

The new location, he said, would service towns such as Schroon Lake, Minerva, North Creek and Indian Lake.

“We will be adding to our inventory all the time,” Vetlo said.

Call the Pottersville location at 518-964-4040.

× Rob Hill is shown outside of Mountain Hardware, the former home of McCluskey’s Hardware in Chestertown. Hill rediscovered his roots in Chestertown, which included a business firmly rooted in the community. Photo by Christopher South

NEW TOUCH ON OLD HARDWARE

Rob Hill graduated from North Warren Central School in 2001 and embarked on a military career that took him to a lot of places, not really knowing the path would bring him back to Chestertown.

After 14 years in the U.S. Army, in May 2016, Hill and his wife Katelyn purchased McCluskey’s Hardware on Main Street, Chestertown.

Leggett said Jim and Judy McCluskey operated McCluskey’s Hardware for over three decades, and were very well known in the town. The Hills opened up the landmark with the intention of putting their own mark on what became “Mountain Hardware.”

“For us, to take something that has been successful for many years and to move it forward and make it a complete hardware, it’s just amazing,” Hill said.

For the Hills it was a natural fit to come back to their roots; to be in a town where they had family and friends. Hill said since they have been back he and Katelyn have been totally invested not only in the store, but also in the town and entire community, volunteering to help with sports teams, scouts, and the PTO.

“It’s the bigger picture,” Hill said. “Everybody takes care of everybody here. It’s the values that we came here about.”