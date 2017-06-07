New CCE ag educator plants roots

× Expand Photo provided/Cornell Cooperative Extension Dr. Carly Summers will serve as a conduit between Cornell Cooperative Extension and area farmers.

WESTPORT — Newly hired by Cornell University Cooperative Extension (CCE), Agriculture Resource Educator Dr. Carly Summers has begun visiting local farms and talking to farmers about hurdles in growing businesses.

Sometimes it’s budgeting or marketing presence, other times an issue might present specific to a crop, soil science, plant disease, a pest or environmental conservation options.

Many concerns, she suggests, can be addressed with access to expertise and grant resources.

She is ready to do the legwork to find answers.

“A lot of experts are willing to come out and talk about a problem or an issue farmers are trying to navigate,” Summers said in a recent interview at her office at CCE, naming some of the facilities she connects with here.

Beyond Cornell University and its research farms in Ithaca and nearby, she works with the University of Vermont and Paul Smith’s College, the Natural Resources Conservation Program and Farm Service Agency, among others with numerous resources for farmers.

The key thing is finding what issues create obstacles to sustainability, agribusiness and farm administration here.

“I am hoping to get out and get to know as many farmers and producers as possible,” she said of first steps this spring.

“A visit to talk about a concern can mean taking pictures and notes and then finding the right kind of support to solve it.”

Hired in April, Summers earned her doctorate in Plant Pathology and Microbe Interactions at Cornell University. Her undergraduate degree in Biochemistry is from New College of Florida.

She professes an intrigue in worm composting.

A native of Florida, Summers said life with Adirondack winters will be just fine.

“Yeah, I love it,” she grinned, admitting affinity for cross-country skiing and hiking.

CCE’s new ag coordinator found a house in Westport and says this region is a perfect fit for both her background in science and in her appreciation for small, sustainable farming communities.

She said finding the job here was a perfect fit.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

Summers is beginning to source workshop options tailored around what local growers want and need, building a list of common interests both on the farm and in community.

“If farmers have any questions about marketing also business management, they can get help, usually for free,” Summers said, encouraging local producers and growers to call with questions and ideas.

Summers can be reached at 518-962-4810, ext. 409 or by email at: cfs82@cornell.edu