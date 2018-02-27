New city councilor named

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council last Thursday successfully appointed local lawyer Patrick McFarlin to fill the Ward 5 seat left vacant by the resignation of former councilor Becky Kasper.

PLATTSBURGH | Local lawyer Patrick McFarlin will fill the city council seat left vacant by former councilor Becky Kasper.

He was appointed to serve Ward 5, the north end of the city, by Mayor Colin Read on Feb. 22 after the council failed to reach a majority vote on McFarlin the week prior.

“I hope I can be a unifying force,” McFarlin told The Sun.

Asked what his priorities would be as he serves on the council until the next election, McFarlin said his only concern would be that the city is prosperous.

“I don’t come in with any specific priorities,” he said. “But I will evaluate every issue based on its merit.”

Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) joined Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) in voting against the appointment last Thursday, with Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) voting in the affirmative.

Ensel said that he liked McFarlin, and looked forward to working with him.

His no-vote was based simply on weighing the concerns of constituents who had called for a special election.

Kasper resigned from her seat on the Common Council on Feb. 8, citing a “tyranny of despair” and a lack of optimism as the council plans for the city’s future.

Kasper cited Republican Bruce Lawson — her opponent in the 2013 election, who received just three votes less than Kasper — as a good replacement to fill her seat.

When asked by a reporter why he chose McFarlin over Lawson, Read told The Sun that he felt confident McFarlin, a Democrat, was the more non-partisan choice.

Read said that he hadn’t known him prior to looking for Kasper’s replacement.

“He had served on one of our boards,” he said. “When I looked for a replacement, I learned he was a resident of Ward 5.”

Read went on to say that he’d contacted Lawson and was looking for other areas where the candidate could help out.

As councilors filed out of the chambers, each shook hands with McFarlin.

“I’d just like to say... welcome, Patrick,” Ensel said.

McFarlin will serve Ward 5 through Dec. 31, 2018.