New city events coordinator signs on

Elizabeth Izzo
Tara Powers, pictured here at a press conference announcing this year’s Mayor’s Cup lineup, was recently hired as the City of Plattsburgh’s new special events coordinator.
PLATTSBURGH | Tara Powers, a marketing and communications consultant, has signed on as the new special events coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve the City of Plattsburgh,” Powers told The Sun. “I look forward to working with residents, community partners and businesses to continue to bring exciting events to the city.”
Powers’ hiring follows the resignation of Sandra Geddes, the city’s first events coordinator, in April.
In her new post, Powers says that this year’s looming Discover Plattsburgh summer events, including the city’s Fourth of July Champy-themed parade and the Mayor’s Cup Festival & Regatta, are the priority-of-the-present.
“I look forward to working in partnership with the community to bring attention to all this city has to offer year-round.”
Planning for the Battle of Plattsburgh festivities later in the year are also in her sights, she said.
Powers will earn an annual salary of $48,000, according to Mayor Colin Read, a pay level based on her predecessor’s earnings.
Asked what he hopes Powers will bring to the table in her new role, Read told The Sun that he expects her experience, as with other recent hires, to bode well for the future of the city.
“Given her decades of training and experience in event coordination, marketing, and organizational communications at the highest levels, I am expecting she can bring our events planning to a new level, while she also continues with the success initiated by her predecessor in creating sponsorship opportunities,” Read told The Sun in an email.
“As with the recent hires we have made, I believe our group of talented and dedicated public servants will allow the city to increase its level of professionalism and create even more value for taxpayers.
“The city has a responsibility for good events and facilities that the entire region can enjoy and, while city taxpayers pay the share of this regional benefit, we still want to do the best job possible,” he said. “I am grateful for the dedication of those who remain in service to the city and those we attract to further improve what we have to offer our region.”
Powers previously served as the executive director of the North Country SPCA in Essex County and worked as the consulting director of community relations for Behavioral Health Services North.
Under Shen Marketing Solutions, Powers provided marketing services to the Plattsburgh Public Library and Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz.
A member of Phi Beta Kappa, Powers graduated Vassar College and New York University before moving on to study branding and social marketing strategy in the graduate advertising program at Boston University.
She cites a re-branding campaign for an international organization, which she says provided sustainable health care to sites in Haiti and Africa, as one of her career highlights.
Powers has spearheaded a number of awareness campaigns and events over her 15-year career including the “Fit4Humanity” campaign for Haiti, the first annual Epilepsy Awareness Day at Citi Field in Queens, the Human Green Ribbon for Mental Health Awareness Week and the “HELP. HOPE. LIFE” campaign for suicide awareness and prevention in Clinton County.
She has worked as a communications consultant and strategist for years, providing expertise to various organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control.
In partnership with Novartis Pharmaceuticals, she worked to develop the first Epilepsy Patient’s Bill of Rights.
Powers made her first public appearance as the special events coordinator at a press conference earlier this month promoting the upcoming Fourth of July and Mayor’s Cup festivities.
Her first day was May 29, just over one month after Geddes resigned citing a work environment “where collaboration and compassion are absent” and an administration that “has consistently misrepresented facts” to its workers and the public.
Powers will work under the umbrella of the Community Development Office, lead by freshly-hired Matthew Miller who took the post after former Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas resigned citing a “hostile work environment.”
The new hire comes amidst rapid-fire turnover at city hall: Former Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5), DeDominicas, DRI Project Coordinator Joel Wood and Plattsburgh City Police Chief Kenneth Parkinson all resigned this year.
IT Director Bryan Brayton, Senior Engineering Clerk Jody Helfgott and Engineering Aide Adam Frazier also handed in their resignations recently, though Brayton will likely be working for the city on a consultant basis, according to Read.
Chief Water Pollution Control Plant Officer David Powell and Deputy Chamberlain Carole Garcia have also both announced their retirements.
Parkinson was replaced by current Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter, and Ethan Vinson has signed on as a project coordinator for the Community Development Office.