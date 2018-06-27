New city events coordinator signs on

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Tara Powers, pictured here at a press conference announcing this year’s Mayor’s Cup lineup, was recently hired as the City of Plattsburgh’s new special events coordinator.

PLATTSBURGH | Tara Powers, a marketing and communications consultant, has signed on as the new special events coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve the City of Plattsburgh,” Powers told The Sun. “I look forward to working with residents, community partners and businesses to continue to bring exciting events to the city.”

Powers’ hiring follows the resignation of Sandra Geddes, the city’s first events coordinator, in April.

In her new post, Powers says that this year’s looming Discover Plattsburgh summer events, including the city’s Fourth of July Champy-themed parade and the Mayor’s Cup Festival & Regatta, are the priority-of-the-present.

“I look forward to working in partnership with the community to bring attention to all this city has to offer year-round.”

Planning for the Battle of Plattsburgh festivities later in the year are also in her sights, she said.

Powers will earn an annual salary of $48,000, according to Mayor Colin Read, a pay level based on her predecessor’s earnings.

Asked what he hopes Powers will bring to the table in her new role, Read told The Sun that he expects her experience, as with other recent hires, to bode well for the future of the city.

“Given her decades of training and experience in event coordination, marketing, and organizational communications at the highest levels, I am expecting she can bring our events planning to a new level, while she also continues with the success initiated by her predecessor in creating sponsorship opportunities,” Read told The Sun in an email.

“As with the recent hires we have made, I believe our group of talented and dedicated public servants will allow the city to increase its level of professionalism and create even more value for taxpayers.

“The city has a responsibility for good events and facilities that the entire region can enjoy and, while city taxpayers pay the share of this regional benefit, we still want to do the best job possible,” he said. “I am grateful for the dedication of those who remain in service to the city and those we attract to further improve what we have to offer our region.”