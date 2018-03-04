New civil servants take reins in Lake George

× Retiring long-time Lake George Village Clerk/Treasurer Darlene Gunther (left) and incoming village Treasurer Dannae Bock take a break from reviewing village budget figures to pose for a photo documenting the rare municipal personnel transition. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | A rare transition has taken place in the village hall: the village’s long-time clerk-treasurer has retired, and a person experienced in the field is taking over the post as the chief financial officer for the municipality.

A village employee since 1985, Darlene Gunther — who has served as the village’s clerk-treasurer since 1997 — retired as of Jan. 30. Her work will be split between two village employees.

Taking over as village treasurer is Dannae Bock, who until September worked since 1998 as the South Glens Falls clerk-treasurer. Bock worked for a year prior as the deputy in the post.

Present Lake George Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Debra McKinney is taking on the post of Lake George village clerk and purchasing Agent.

On the job since mid-January, Bock said she was pleased to be chosen for the position, which is a provisional appointment through March 31, 2019. Her annual salary is $45,000.

“I’m very excited to be given this opportunity to work in Lake George village government,” Bock said.

Bock was chosen from a field of a half-dozen candidates, which included four currently employed as village clerk-treasurers and one an employee of the state comptroller’s office.

GUNTHER — ‘THE BACKBONE OF VILLAGE GOVT

Gunther was first hired by the village in 1985 to work part-time on a special project — typing up a new zoning ordinance.

When finished, she took on the post as parking clerk, processing parking tickets and associated revenue. Later, she worked as the police chef’s secretary and in the village planning and zoning department, she said.

“They liked my work, so they kept me employed in various positions,” she said. “I did anything that needed to be done, including counting parking meter money.”

Following these part-time tasks, she was promoted in 1987 to the full time post of mayor’s secretary.

In 1997, when Wanda Witt retired, Gunther took over as village clerk-treasurer.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais praised Gunther for her work ethic and accomplishments while serving as clerk-treasurer.

“Darlene has been the backbone of the village government for many years,” he said. “She has been the guardian of village finances — a guiding light for many of the programs and successes we have achieved.”