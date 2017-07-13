New crosswalk OK’ed for River Street

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown and the Elizabethtown Library Association have agreed to place a crosswalk across River Street.

The new crossing zone will connect the Elizabethtown Library to the sidewalk on the other side of the road, coming south from the town hill.

The project was approved recently by the Town Council.

Library Director Angela Heroux said site planning steps and engineering review are now underway at the state Department of Transportation.

Heroux said Sen. Betty Little has proved very helpful in urging DOT review of the site.

River Street, where the library is located, is also State Route 9N, running north-south from Westport and Moriah. It leads to a busy thoroughfare at the four-way stop light intersection of Water Street and Route 9, east-west.

The new crosswalk will mark the roadway from where the sidewalk ends before the Hand House, opposite the library parking lot.

“The town has made a resolution and submitted their request to DOT,” Heroux said. “DOT is doing the detail work now.”

River St. one of the busy feeder routes to the four-way stop at the center of Elizabethtown’s cross roads: all roads in central Essex County lead to the foot of Town Hill here.

The Library Association board had been working with the town for about a year, looking to make the crossing safer for people who walk from various points in town to the library and Hand House.

Both are historic properties in Elizabethtown, the Hand House a popular event venue listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Elizabethtown Fire Department’s Fire Station is also off River St., about a block further south.

“I think the town had to see how important the crosswalk would be. It’s so busy here,” Heroux said of the process.

Daily county employee traffic, supply trucks and commercial vehicles keep the central roadways in Elizabethtown hopping during the work week, coming to and from I-87 with exits in Westport and in North Hudson to Rte. 9 and 9N.

There are crosswalks on all four sides of the Town Hill intersection.

But sidewalk extensions on River St. opposite the library were recommended in a Department of Health strategic report “Active Living Strategy” completed in 2011.