New Crown Point Health Center goes online

× Dr. Peter Sayers (left) talks with University of Vermont Health Network representatives at the open house for the new Crown Point Health Center recently. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – The new Crown Point Health Center officially went into operation with a community open house recently.

Dr. John R. Brumsted, chief executive officer of the University of Vermont Health Network, welcomed visitors to the $1.4 million facility on Main Street.

“We’re helping to make this a reality,” he said. “Primary care is our foundation. Supporting great staff, great nurses and doctors is what we’re all about.”

Dr. Peter Sayers will continue to be the physician at the health center, which was formerly in an old building on Creek Road.

University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard said the new center is a great addition to their network.

“The vision for UVM Health Network is working together we improve people’s lives,” he said. “It’s (the new facility) a great result of teamwork.”

The 4,000-square-foot building includes six examination rooms, office space, nursing work station, procedure room, a room for lab draws such as blood samples, and reception, patient registration and storage areas.

The new facility is the hospital’s sixth community-based health center in Essex County. The others are in Westport, AuSable Forks, Elizabethtown, Willsboro and Wilmington.

Remillard said the hospital’s request for the new health center was quickly approved by the UVM Health Network they’re affiliated with, and the land purchased from the adjacent Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Construction started last October, and just finished at the end of May, he said.

Sayers and his team, which includes Physician’s Assistant Trish Miller, are enthused, Remillard said.

“They’ve been operating this in a very small space on the other side of town,” he said.

General contractor on the project was Reale Construction of Ticonderoga, with design and engineering by Sage Engineering of Albany and Engineering Ventures of Burlington, Vt.

“I’m very happy,” Remillard said. “Healthcare is complex. We’re connected to UVM Medical Center, ECH, CVPH (Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital), so when you come here, Dr. Sayers and Trish are going to take care of you.”