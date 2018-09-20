New Diamond Point Beach rules established

× Area residents enjoy sunshine and scenery as they partake in the pleasures offered by Lake George’s Diamond Point Beach. Changes in the beach’s hours, access and regulations were adopted for this popular venue at this month’s town board meeting. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Diamond Point Beach won’t be closed during the off-season as was proposed earlier this year.

After hearing several impassioned objections to closing Diamond Point beach during the winter months — as well as complaints about access restrictions and other issues — the Lake George Town Board approved amendments to the beach rules Sept. 10 without the controversial winter closure provision.

The new beach regulations do, however, limit hours of use, which Diamond Point residents have objected to.

They also retain the traditional use of beach passes — issued by the town clerk — for residents and their guests, rather than the recent proposal of installing a card reader or key-fob system to control access through a locked gate.

Diamond Point resident Dan Daniger said that liberal access to the beach should be retained — around the clock — for Diamond Point residents, while non-residents should be denied access. He commented that short-term renters were abusing beach privileges, and he advocated using a card-reader or key-fob system.

Town Planning Director Dan Barusch said that the town could add such a device sometime in the coming months or years if there was support for the concept.

Daniger added that in other lakeside resort communities, residents paid $40 or so annually for a key fob for beach access, and non-residents were charged up to $100 per day for beach use. He contended that access to the lake over the beach for ice fishing be allowed, but the provision prohibiting winter access was retained in the amendments approved Monday.

Local resident Joe Russo also advocated a card reader system, while contending the beach should be open through the winter.

Resident Ann McGarry made the most powerful argument for keeping the beach open off-season. She said that legal action would be taken against the town board if the board decided to close the beach during winter.

Resident Mike Seguljic aired his concerns about activities at the beach and restrictions on its use for more than 10 minutes. He noted that amended rules had no provisions addressing the sole use of the beach for weddings and parties, which has sparked controversy.

His concerns also included parking congestion and cars speeding on Lake Road which leads to the beach. He noted that nearby landowners parked their cars on Lake Road, using up spaces that should be reserved for beach-goers.

Seguljic suggested that the town should post signs warning that unauthorized cars would be towed. To curb speeding, he suggested installing speed bumps, which would be removed seasonally.

Enforcement of beach regulations, primarily assuring beach-users were certified residents, was important, Seguljic said. He suggested that if card readers or key fobs weren’t utilized, the Town Clerk could notarize each beach pass — issued to certified residents — with her embossing notary stamp, preventing photocopying of the passes, which he said has been a problem.

Also, he noted that the issue of allowing guests of residents to visit the beach had not been fully addressed — the maximum number of guests allowed was not specified in the amendments.

Objecting to the locked gates off hours and the chain-link fence now surrounding the beach, he argued on behalf of round-the clock access.

“Being able to access the waters of Lake George is a big reason for living near the lake,” he said.

NEW RULES

The amended rules as enacted allow swimming only between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily rather than unspecified time limits; change the minimum age for swimming alone from 8 to 10 years; and specify that children under 10 years old must be accompanied by a “mature, responsible adult” rather than a person at least 14, as cited in the prior law.

The amended ordinance specifies that Diamond Point park and beach are “an alcohol and smoke free facility” — and the lifeguard or attendant on duty at has the right to expel people if they violate any of the regulations. No domestic animals are to be allowed in the park or on the beach, except for certified service animals. Playground activities are allowed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Boats are not permitted to stop or unload or pick up passengers at the docks. Also, glass containers are banned from the beach. New to the regulations is a prohibition of tampering with all town equipment, including water circulators or dock bubblers. The new regulations declare that the beach and park are “carry-in, carry out” facilities, so trash must be deposited elsewhere, and violations are subject to penalties.

No fishing is allowed at the beach or off the docks, and access to Lake George from the beach for seasonal ice fishing during winter months is also prohibited.

The current system of obtaining and carrying a town-issued permit card to access the beach is being retained.