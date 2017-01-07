New dock upcoming for Plattsburgh

City to purchase $50,000 dock for new small boat marina

by

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh will soon see the installment of a used 500 foot dock for a small boat marina at Wilcox Dock.

The $50,000 purchase of the pre-owned docks was approved by the city council last week. 

The purchase will be budget neutral, then-Mayor James Calnon said, noting that the cost is a prepaid expense to be reimbursed by an “unsolicited donation” they expect to come in January, made by “two entities who did not want publicity.”  

According to a news release from the city Recreation Department, the aluminum and pipe dock is “made up of 500 feet of 10-foot-wide main dock and 15 dock ‘fingers’ which will support at least 30 boats under 26’ long.”

The seven-year old dock will come from the Hudson River, where they were used by General Electric as a support boat marina for water testing crews in non-contaminated zones of the Hudson River PCB Superfund Clean-up Site.

“The City of Plattsburgh has been very fortunate to have this opportunity,” said Steve Peters, superintendent of recreation. “It was one of those opportunities that required quick action by Recreation, DPW, Engineering, the Mayor’s Office and City Council. Their ability to recognize the value that we can create out of this has made this happen. One of our biggest requests is to have a small boat marina.

“This opportunity will not only benefit local boat owners, it will also contribute significantly to the rehabilitation of one of our premier public properties.”

With plenty of deep water, Wilcox Dock is a strong location and easily accessible for city residents, Peters said. “The city needs to continue with the permitting process, engineering and site work before an installation and opening date can be named.”

For more information, contact Peters at peterss@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or 324-7709.

