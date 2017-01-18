New docks weigh down city budget

Lawmakers approve $35,000 transport costs, defer installation

by

PLATTSBURGH — With $50,000 already in the hole for a set of new docks, lawmakers were faced with making a decision on how to transport the 500 foot aluminum structures. 

Peters dropped a bombshell to his colleagues last week: Though the $50,000 purchase cost was covered by an anonymous donation, it’s going to cost $35,000 to transport the docks from Fort Edward to Plattsburgh — and an additional $75,000 for installation.  

Councilors Mike Kelly (Ward 2) and Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) both said that the council had perhaps voted to purchase the docks in haste, with Kelly calling the decision “putting the horse before the cart.”

Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) agreed, saying that the plan on how the city would purchase and transport the docks was unclear. 

“I don’t think we even need these docks in our possession,” Kelly said.

Peters said that the docks would need to be picked up within the next few weeks. 

“If the docks were not picked up, would we be reimbursed?” Kasper asked. 

“I can’t speak to that,” Peters said.

Kelly said that he couldn’t justify the additional $110,000 cost to transport and install the docks without “some hard numbers.” He noted that they had yet to see the pollution study done on the city beach, and that those issues could come from boats.

Plattsburgh resident Carol Klepper asked why the cost of transportation was so high, noting that $35,000 was “a lot of money.” 

Public works superintendent Mike Brodi said that they had put the transport out to bid, and $35,000 was the best offer they had received so far from the three entities they had contacted. 

Ultimately, Kasper proposed a resolution that would approve the transport of the docks to Wilcox Dock for $35,000, with the $75,000 installation cost to be deferred until another date. 

The resolution was approved with a 5 to 1 vote, with Councilor Kelly voting to deny the additional cost. 

