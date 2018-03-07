New emergency care ready

× Ticonderoga residents and community leaders got tours of the new emergency department at Moses Ludington. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | A large crowd turned out to see the newly-renovated emergency department at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.

The work is part of a $9.1 million state-funded construction project at the healthcare facility intended to bring it up to modern standards.

Moses Ludington will ultimately become part of Elizabethtown Community Hospital, which is affiliated with the University of Vermont Health Network.

× Assemblyman Dan Stec speaks at the opening of the newly-renovated emergency facility at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Administrators from University of Vermont Health Network/Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Moses Ludington, state Assemblyman Member Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), members of the state Department of Health, community leaders and local residents turned out to celebrate the completion of the new emergency department, laboratory space and pharmacy.

John Remillard, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital/Moses Ludington, which will be the facility’s new name, emphasized to the crowd that the renovations were much needed.

“The improvements that you are seeing here today play a vital role in making a real, tangible difference in terms of providing quality patient care within this local region,” he said. “The network’s vision is ‘working together, we improve peoples’ lives’ and that’s exactly what’s happening here.

“It’s definitely going to improve the lives of all the people who live here.”

He said clinical staff will begin treating patients in the new space once the move from the older departments into the new spaces is complete, probably within the next week.

“The changes and improvements that we are completing at Moses Ludington help to ensure that local residents and visitors to the region will have access to many important services, right here in this community,” he said. “There is no need to travel for emergency care, MRI, mammogram, lab services, physical therapy and some specialty care. Moses Ludington is being transformed into a modern, more efficient healthcare facility.”

The new emergency department is four times the size of the old department, allowing staff to care for patients in a greatly expanded space. It includes four large exam rooms, private registration space, and a family waiting area.

The hallways and common areas are larger, and all building infrastructure such as electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems have been replaced. The space offers a dramatic improvement from the original emergency department, which had not been upgraded since 1981, when the hospital opened in its new building.