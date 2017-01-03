New Essex County leadership sworn in

× Expand Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (center) was sworn in for a full term on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) was officially chosen by his peers Tuesday to serve a full term to lead the county’s legislative body.

Preston, who has served in the capacity since last November, said the county’s top priorities include solving the county’s EMS shortage, advocating for a state classification of Boreas Ponds that would economically benefit the county and securing more broadband funding.

The budget hawk said his tough reputation belied a deep commitment to county constituents.

“Please don’t lose sight that we work for the people,” Preston said. “That’s the important part that we can’t lose sight about.”

The freshly-minted chairman also said he was convinced the county’s current administrative set-up — a board of supervisors in which each of the county’s 18 towns have a seat on the board — is the best choice for local government.

A board of legislators is not the answer, he said, referring to newspaper editorials calling for reform.

“At one point in my life, I thought that — but I don’t think that anymore,” Preston said.

“I don’t think adding another layer of government is the answer. I think we should be proud of that,” Preston said to applause from his colleagues.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) hailed Preston for his tell-like-it-is approach, which has often led to sparring with department heads and fellow lawmakers.

“Personally, I want a leader who doesn’t always agree with me, and one that doesn’t sandbag you but always comes at you head on,” Scozzafava said.

Preston said he looked forward to meeting with each department head this month to survey their needs.

The lawmaker said he felt optimistic about addressing the long-simmering issues facing the county.

On the statewide crisis that has left local EMS squads bereft of volunteers, he said communication with the governor’s office has been promising.

“We are told there’s going to be some action this year that’s going to be very positive,” Preston said.

On Boreas Ponds, he said the towns in southern Essex County needed a lifeline, and called for the Adirondack Park Agency to recommend Alternative 1, the proposal that would offer the most allowable recreational access on the parcels, which are located primarily in Newcomb.

"All 12 counties in the Adirondack Park have come out in support of Alternative 1, and I think that should say a lot,” Preston said.

Preston also said he’d examine the use of road salt during winters. Mounting evidence, he said, has revealed detrimental effects to the environment, particularly in Wilmington and Lake Placid.

“There’s some science out there that’s really starting to raise some eyebrows, and I’m going to actively pursue that,” he said. “Maybe we ought to be doing something different.”

And on meeting the tax cap in 2018:

“I’d really like to see a firm 2 percent, that would make life a little easier this year,” he said.

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland was sworn in for a full-term as vice chairman.

And filling the spot left vacant by former Essex County Chair Bill Ferebee’s resignation is Joe Pete Wilson, of Keene.

Wilson was selected by the Keene town board and will serve the remainder of Ferebee’s unexpired term, which will expire at the end of 2017.

Dan Palmer and Mike Mascarenas were re-appointed as county manager and deputy county manager, respectively.

Allison McGahay will return as Essex County’s Republican Election Commissioner.

Sue Montgomery-Corey, former Minerva supervisor, was sworn in as the new Democratic election commissioner following the departure of Mark Whitney.