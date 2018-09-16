New faces in area schools this year

A substantial number of personnel changes occurred this year in the North Warren School District:

Erin Barton is a new high school social studies teacher, taking on the position formerly held by James Bernat; and Jenni Leaver replaces Rick Nevins as a math instructor.

Jamie Harrington is the new family and consumer sciences education teacher, taking on the position of Judy Benway; Ben Baker is the new instrumental music instructor due to the retirement of Colin MacInnis; and Stephanie Vlad is a new elementary teacher, taking over the position formerly held by Nicole Conlon.

Other staff changes at North Warren include: Christine Jay taking on the role of high school secretary, a post held for many years by Sheila Ellsworth who is retiring; and Vivi Higgins takes on the post of network technology specialist due to the retirement of Becky Wilhelm. Ben Bayle was hired as a technology support staffer; Kyle Rubido-Judkins, Laura Dygert and Jamie Ellsworth were all hired as Aides; Jack Terwilliger is a new bus driver, and Pam Crossman, long-time teaching assistant, retired this year.

Caleb Martin, who has held roles at North Warren over 13 years as a teacher, Committee on Special Education chairman and Vice Principal, has been serving as the school’s new high school principal since May. He replaced Theresa Andrew, who retired from the position early this summer. Andrew has served as a principal at North Warren since 2003, and was formerly a teacher in the district.

FEW CHANGES IN BOLTON

At Bolton Central, retired Warren County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Jeff Webster, is taking on the new position of school resource officer.

Bolton Superintendent of Schools Michael Graney said that Webster will be walking through the school hallways, making sure everything is secure and exterior doors are properly locked, as well as greeting students.

“He’s been spending some time in the cafeteria with the kids, and they’re happy to have him around,” Graney said on the first day of school. Later on in the year, he may also be on hand at after school events as needed, as well as dropping into classrooms and giving short presentations on student safety topics, Graney said.

Besides Webster, the only new employee is Darcy Castellano, who will be providing part-time academic intervention services.

WCS TEACHERS RETIRE

In Warrensburg Central schools, faculty members retiring include elementary teacher Shari Raymond, special education teacher Crystal Collier, and high school science teacher Marc Mularz.

New staff members at Warrensburg Central include elementary teacher Jennifer Baker, elementary Special Education teacher Suzanna Chhim-Parisi, high school special education teacher Kathleen Modert, and high school science teacher Richard Landry.