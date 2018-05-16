New fire chief chosen in Lake George

× Expand Thom Randall Scott A. Smith was elected Chief of the Lake George Fire Department in April. Scott lives with his wife Doni, who has served as Lake George Fire Co.’s president for two-plus years, in the town of Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE | A man whose family has embraced a tradition of firefighting for four generations was recently chosen to serve as chief of the Lake George Fire Department.

Scott A. Smith, 57, a volunteer firefighter for 40 years, was elected in April to the post by a majority vote of the Lake George fire company membership.

Smith follows Jason Berry who retired from the role of fire chief after about three years in the post.

Smith’s great-grandfather, Frank Brown, started his family’s lengthy tenure of volunteer fire service in the late 1800s on Long Island.

Having served with five fire companies over four decades, Smith started out in 1978 as a volunteer firefighter for the West Islip Fire Department in which his father Ernest was a life member and his mother Edith was a member of the agency’s Women’s Auxiliary.

Eleven years later, Smith moved on in 1989 to be a member of the Farmingdale Village Fire Dept. where his great-grandfather served for much of his adult life.

After nine years in the Farmingdale organization, Smith headed north. In 1998, Smith moved upstate to rural southwestern Warren County, where he joined the Stony Creek Fire Department.

Serving for about eight years with this storied group, he advanced to the rank of 1st Assistant Chief, a post he held for about four years — as well as volunteering on the fire company’s emergency squad.

Then in 2006, he moved to Wilton, where he joined the local fire department, attaining the post of Captain in about 2011.

In 2013, Smith — a bridge maintenance specialist with the state Department of Transportation — decided to move to Lake George, where he joined the Lake George Fire Department.

In October 201, Smith retired from his employment with DOT, but has since kept busy with a new job working for Pro-Trans Inc. shuttling trucks around the Irving Tissue factory property in Fort Edward.

With his retirement giving him new options, he decided to put his fire-service experience to use as the top line officer of the Lake George Fire Department, Smith said.

“I’ve experienced quite a bit during my long tenure in fire service,” he said.