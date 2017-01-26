New fire chief takes the helm in Crown Point

× New Crown Point Fire Chief Joseph Norton (right) stands with Fire Capt. Fran Cook in front of the Crown Point A.E. Phelps Fire Department’s new engine-tanker. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – New Crown Point Fire Chief Joseph Norton brings 31 years of experience in the fire service to the position.

He’s working on equipment upgrades, enhanced training for firefighters and recruitment of new members.

“It took me 31 years to get here (as chief), but I got here,” Norton told the Sun. “I think it worked out pretty good. I appreciate the confidence from those who voted for me.”

The A.E. Phelps Volunteer Fire Department of Crown Point just purchased a new E-One engine-tanker to replace a truck that was 25 years old, Norton said.

“We also have 10 new air packs; they’re in service,” he said. “They’re using lightweight 30-minute bottles. We got a mini-cutter for our Jaws of Life Rescue Tool.”

The air packs that firefighters use to enter burning structures are from Avon Deltair, he said, and the mini-cutter completes their set for the Hurst tool used to free victims from entrapment in auto wrecks and other critical situations. The mini-cutter is used for hard to reach places in vehicles, he said.

The Jaws of Life were bought through fundraising and a family donation in memory of deceased firefighter Josh Deyo.

The engine-tanker has a 3,000-gallon capacity, compared with 1,250 gallons for the previous truck, which will be sold as surplus, Norton said.

The department has stepped up its training schedule, the chief said.

“We’ve got a ton of training planned,” he said. “We have new members. We did radio training, ice rescue training. We’re doing a live backwoods rescue exercise.”

He and other firefighters are also doing a walkthrough at Crown Point Central School to develop a pre-plan for any emergencies at the school.

With Port Henry Volunteer Fire department, they have a live air pack drill planned for the Gunnison’s Orchard complex in Crown Point.

“Every Tuesday, there’s a plan to have drills done,” Norton said. “We’re inviting other departments to come and drill with us.”

This summer, they’re doing tanker task force training with Moriah, Ticonderoga and Addison, Vt. fire companies. The tankers are used when fires are in locations not served by hydrants.

The department signed up four new members in the last two months, Norton said, and are looking to recruit more.

“The Crown Point Fire Department currently has 31 members on the roster with 316 years of combined experience,” he said.

Norton said the department responded to 168 incidents from structure fires, mutual aid requests, EMS, motor vehicle accidents, service calls and more in 2016. Their average time to respond was 4.3 minutes, he said.

“I want to thank Walmart and International Paper for allowing members to be called out of work,” he said.

Both places are located in Ticonderoga and allow fire company and ambulance squad members who are employees to leave for emergency calls.

The said the department is currently looking for drivers/pump operators, firefighters, fire police and support personnel. Contact the station at 597-3211, the fire chief at 597-9247, email at cpfiredistrict@gmail.com, or stop by the station any Tuesday night between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., the chief said.

“We’re starting fresh,” he said. “We want to keep the momentum going. We’re always looking for new members and support people. The Board of Fire Commissioners and the officers are working great together. We’re right on with our budget.”

The local Board of Fire Commissioners is the elected body that oversees the Crown Point Fire District.