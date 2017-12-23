New fire commissioners elected

× Expand File photo Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department

PORT HENRY | Two new commissioners will join the board after the first election for Port Henry Fire District No. 3 recently.

Ronald Nesbitt Jr. and William Ball Sr. were elected to terms on the Board of Commissioners, which oversees Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department and sets its budget.

All three propositions on the ballot also passed, with 86 people voting in the referendum.

Commissioner votes were for five to one year terms, with the top vote-getter receiving the five year term and so on down the line. After this election, only one commissioner per year will be on the ballot.

The commissioner tallies were:

Stephan Pelkey, 55; Ronald Mitchell, 47; Ronald Nesbitt Jr., 46; William Ball Sr., 40; and Frank Slycord, 38, were elected, and challenger Phillip Smith, 36; and incumbent Carl Gifaldi, 28, were not elected.

Nesbitt, Ball and Smith were challengers, the rest incumbents. Nesbitt is fire company president.

Proposition #1, to start a capital reserve fund for equipment, passed, 55 yes, 25 no.

Proposition #2, to create a capital reserve fund for a new fire station, passed, 49 yes, 31 no.

Proposition #3, to make treasurer an appointed instead of elected post, passed, 55 yes, 23 no.

The capital reserve fund will be placed on district property taxes, to finance new trucks, equipment, and a new fire house.

Until a budget is submitted next year, the effect on district taxes won’t be known. The current fire district tax rate is $1.32 per $1,000 of assessment.

The five-member Board of Fire Commissioners was originally appointed by the Village Board and Moriah Town Council before the village dissolved on March 31.

Commissioner Thomas Edwards did not seek election.