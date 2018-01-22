New firefighters join ranks in Minerva

× Expand Photo provided New firefighters Brandon Collard (left) and Karissa Wright (right) pose with Wright’s father, chief of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad

MINERVA | It was not an easy journey, but for two new firefighters with the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad (MVDRS), the path taken resulted in something special.

Two young members of the department now hold Firefighter I certifications, earned after months of training and testing.

Brandan Collard of Minerva and Karissa Wright of Olmstedville were recognized during a ceremony at the North Creek Firehouse last November.

The course is comprised of two separate courses: basic exterior fire operations with hazardous materials first responder operations, and self-contained breathing apparatus/interior firefighting operations.

One could take the first part, and feel that they have accomplished something important — and they have.

The second part of the overall course brings a different kind of intensity to the effort. Completing this portion of the training qualifies the certified firefighter to enter burning buildings wearing a large tank of air on his or her back.

There were 13 graduates from the Firefighter I class.

Wright and Collard said they’re both happy to have gone through the full course.

Wright, who also serves as an emergency medical technician, attended a few fire drills early in 2017, then took a class called Engine Company Operations.

Wright was the only female in the class.

And she is the first woman from Minerva to take and complete the training.

“This was something I really wanted to do and I was not going to let fear stop me,” she said.

Intrigued, she began the course, getting through the first part.

She was hesitant about the interior firefighter portion, but felt that she had to conquer her fears.

“It’s the greatest accomplishment of my life,” Wright said. “I’m glad that I made the decision to go on and do it.”

Both newly-minted firefighters learned how to search a building for fire victims, pull hose through a house, and get through small areas wearing a full set of turn-out gear and equipment, including a heavy air pack.

Wright gives her classmates a lot of credit in terms of supporting her as she went through the class.

She also thanks her parents and fellow department members for their support.

Both Wright and Collard are glad that they took the course and both are excited and feel well-prepared to help during a fire emergency.

Collard said the time was “well-spent.”

“It’s all about teamwork, supporting each other, and watching each others’ backs,” he said.