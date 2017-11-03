New firehouse garage predicted to boost efficiency, enhance public safety

× Taking a break from their Open House held Oct. 28, Warrensburg firefighters pose for posterity in front of their new firehouse garage. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Over many months, a new Warrensburg firehouse garage has been constructed. On Oct. 28, about 100 or more area citizens viewed its features first-hand, as the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. held an open house.

For three hours, the local firefighters conducted tours of the garage for local residents, showing them its various amenities — from its 24-foot-wide ceiling fan and equipment racks to its double-wide bays.

In January 2016, residents of the Warrensburg Fire District — which includes a northern portion of the town of Lake George — voted 86-2 to borrow $1.61 million for garage’s construction.

Since then, the fire district borrowed another $500,000 to complete the project, although only a portion of that money is expected to be spent on the work.

The open house included a PowerPoint presentation which detailed information on the new building and how it will expedite responses to fire calls, boost the fire company’s efficiency, and allow for better protection of their equipment and enhance public safety.

Most of the local firefighters were present, greeting the public, in full-dress uniform.

The garage encompasses 8,460 square feet, and includes five bays which are four feet taller than the bays in the present firehouse so the larger fire trucks built in recent decades can be properly accommodated.

The new bays are more than double the length of modern fire trucks, so up to two can be housed in each bay — and since entrances will be on both ends, fire trucks can be driven directly through the bays, eliminating the need to back the trucks into the garage.

As of Sept. 1, the fire trucks and other apparatus were moved into the garage. The structure includes a chief’s office, a restroom, a room to fill air packs, and a mechanical room. The garage features radiant floor heat, and it is outfitted with fire sprinklers.

The existing firehouse, originally built in 1929, had additions constructed in 1961 and 1978.

Present plans call for the former firehouse bays to be renovated into a community room within the next half-dozen years.