New Fort Ticonderoga app details guns

× Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle stands next to one of the historic landmark’s many cannons. The fort has a new app that shows where all the fieldpieces came from. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Visitors to Fort Ticonderoga can get a plethora of information at their fingertips with the site’s new smartphone app.

Fort Curator of Collections Matthew Keagle said the first module of the app covers the fort’s extensive artillery assortment.

“You can’t escape a visit to Fort Ticonderoga without seeing the artillery collection,” he said. “It is an iconic part of being here.”

When Stephen Pell was reconstructing the fort in the early 20th century, the British Royal Navy shipped the first cannons to Ticonderoga, ones that had been used in the Napoleonic Wars.

“Stephen Pell built their collection,” Keagle said. “He was going all over the world and buying cannons.”

The fort now has 150 cannons, with 90 on display, weapons that were cast in the period from 1680 to 1820.

The free app was created using a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It’s available for both iOS and Android platforms.

The fort will host a conference in August on 18th century artillery.

“We have the largest collection of cannons in the Northern Hemisphere,” Keagle said. “The story they tell is the rise and fall of empires. There’s a connection to the world of history.”

Keagle went through the fort’s cannons and wrote a history for each one.

“Some of the bronze guns have names, and many have belligerent names,” he said.

One reason they did the artillery module in the app is to avoid signage clutter in the fort.

“We developed the mobile app with a Canadian company,” he said. “There’s a map so you can find the group of cannons near where you’re standing. We grouped many of the cannons together.”

The French cannons are in one group, and so on.

For instance, the app shows one bronze gun cast in 1702 and used in Haiti, called “The Excellent,” that could throw a 12-pound shell 2.5 miles.

“Until now, the gun story has never been told,” Keagle said. “We can engage our visitors and see what they want.”

Keagle said visitors can become their own guides as they tour the museum’s world-renowned artillery collection and the award-winning artillery exhibition, “Last Argument of Kings.”

The application has exclusive content, providing a behind-the-scenes experience, giving insight on things not on display in the gallery.

Cannon, mortars, and howitzers at the fort represent the evolution of weaponry, strategy, and technology from the late 17th to the early 19th century.

The fort’s app started with the artillery module, and others can be added later for a comprehensive experience at Fort Ticonderoga, Keagle said.