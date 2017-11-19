New gallery adds splash of color to Westport

× Mixed media artist, sculptor, jeweller Carolyn Vanderhoof opened Ledge Hill Studio galleries with her studio on Main Street in Westport. Works in fabric, oil paint, watercolor and fine art photography are shown and rotated every few months with this new art venture. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT | The deep blue doors on Main St. here signify Westport’s economic vitality.

One of the newest blue doors opens into Ledge Hill Studio Downtown, the gallery and studio storefront of longtime artist Carolyn Vanderhoof.

Working in paint and mixed media sculpture and jewelry, Vanderhoof said it has been a lifelong dream to manage a host and studio and art gallery on Main Street.

She opened here on Oct. 1.

“The gallery seems to be pulling people together, all kinds of people,” she said.

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam At Ledge Hill Studio Downtown, Carolyn Vanderhoof provides art instruction and creative space in her studio beyond the art gallery.

Ledge Hill artwork features all types of art media, from hooked works in fabric to fine art photography, paintings in oil and watercolor and woodcraft.

“Artists here now are Glenn Estus photographs, Cheryl Raywood hooked pillows and fiber art and painter Jane Conley,” she said walking along one wall and down another.

Vanderhoof’s jewelry and artisan crafts are also shown and all pieces are for sale.

In back, beyond the gallery, her studio is set-up for multi-tasking with work stations and various artists’ materials.

“I provide individual art studies for people with interests in painting and multi-media,” she said.

The gallery space will rotate works of current artists every few months, adding new artists as well.

“We are having another opening on Dec. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Schroon Lake watercolorist Larry Vanderburgh,” Vanderhoof said. “And all of the current artists will bring in new works through Jan. 23.”

Renewing the gallery, she said, will help keep people curious.

“This really looks to add culture and an artistic dimension to Main St.,” she said of the new venture.

Ledge Hill Studio Downtown is at 6480 Main St., near the Champlain Area Trails office across from the Library Lawn.