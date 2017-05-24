New health center opening doors

× Expand Photo provided The new Crown Point Health Center is ready and will be open by May 31.

CROWN POINT – Construction of the new Crown Point Health Center is finished and the facility should be open by the end of the month.

The 4,300 square foot health center on Main Street includes a large waiting room, six exam rooms, office space for physicians, a private registration area, nursing work station, lab area and procedure room.

An open house is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new health center, with the public invited to attend.

Storage has also been significantly increased, along with space for the building’s heating and cooling system, and communications infrastructure needed to support electronic medical record technology and fiber-optic connectivity.

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will own and operate the medical facility, which replaces an aging structure on Creek Road.

In 2016, the hospital acquired the medical practice of Dr. Peter Sayers in Crown Point and he and his staff will be stationed at the new health center.

Sayers and his staff became employees of Elizabethtown Community Hospital and continued to meet with patients at the previous location.

“I have no doubt that patients will be very happy with the new health center and its significantly increased space,” said Sayers. “The new building offers a wonderful space in which to provide patient care.”

Plans for the new health center were drawn up last summer, and construction began in November 2016.

The hospital owns a network of six community-based health centers throughout Essex County, believing that it is vitally important to offer healthcare to residents and visitors of the Essex County region, Hospital President John Remillard said.

“In many cases, Dr. Sayers’ patients are also local hospital patients,” he said. “We want to ensure that people throughout the region continue to receive quality healthcare close to their home communities. Our organizations operate with the same basic mission: providing healthcare to Essex County.

“Establishment of a hospital-owned health center in Crown Point allows Dr. Sayers’ mission to continue.”

ECH Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan said there was great community support for the project.

“Supervisor (Charles) Harrington and the entire town board have been incredibly supportive of this project,” he said. “They understand the importance of offering access to health care throughout our rural communities and fully support the hospital’s dedication to providing that access.

“We have received so many positive comments from both town board, local businesses and community members. It’s exciting to become part of this community.”