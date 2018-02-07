New interim chief takes reins

× Expand Photo provided Michael Mawn

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Town Police Department has a new acting chief in Michael Mawn.

Mawn, a retired New York State Police trooper who lives in Brant Lake, has been a part-time officer on the Ticonderoga force since mid 2017.

He takes over for Acting Chief Michael LaVallie, who works for the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and was helping the town until a permanent chief could be hired.

LaVallie issued a public statement on his departure.

“Doing what one feels is in the best interest of public safety, to give the absolute best quality of service, and what is expected by the public of the department, is not always politically correct,” LaVallie said. “A man can stand by one’s word and integrity and at the end of the day, that is what is owed of the fine men and woman that make the Ticonderoga Police Department. So be it.”

Social media postings said there was a difference of opinion between the acting chief and town officials on promotion of an officer to the rank of investigator.

Ticonderoga Police haven’t had a full-time investigator since 2014. LaVallie had already submitted a resignation letter effective Feb. 26, because he’d only planned to take the job for a limited period, but changed it to take effect Jan. 29.

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said he could not comment on why LaVallie left because it’s a personnel matter.

“I am grateful to Mike Mawn for wanting to step up into the police chief’s position,” Giordano said. “With his 26 years of experience with the New York State Police and his eight months on the job in Ti, he sees the potential for the Ticonderoga Police Department and is eager to get to work elevating its level of service to the community.”

Chief Mark Johns has been on administrative leave since last year and is expected to retire in March, after which officials have said a new chief will be hired.

There will be a state Civil Service test for police chief held in March. After that, based on the results of the test, a list of certified candidates will be presented to the town to use in hiring a new chief.