New Jay playground to open

AU SABLE FORKS | The town of Jay will celebrate a new playground for youngsters with food and festivities Saturday, Oct. 7.

The playground, located at the Francis M. Pattno and John F. Gale Memorial Park, will give youth options for playtime, as it will be surrounded by several community athletic fields, as well.

“We wanted to have a playground located within the area where our town ball fields were,” said Carol Greenley. “The DPW has been putting the playground together and we are down to just getting the bedding spread.”

The ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m., followed by live music, food (hotdogs, chips, etc.) and activities.

The playground was made possible through a grant from the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation, which was awarded back in 2015.

“When Randy Douglas was supervisor, he and Essex County wrote for the funding and it was awarded,” Greenley said. “We went from there and narrowed down what equipment we wanted and working to get everything in place.”

For more information, contact the Jay town offices at 518-647-2204.