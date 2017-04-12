New Kiwanis effort helps kids

TICONDEROGA – “Helping Hands” is a new Ticonderoga Elementary School program started by the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club.

The program is designed to make the unaffordable affordable for parents of needy students.

Helping Hands will aid teachers and staff in efforts to help families defray costs of certain extracurricular school activities or for special student needs, said Darlene Dorsett of the Kiwanis Club.

“The fund was established March 9 with a check for $500 to be used for the remainder of the 2017 school year,” she said. “Another $1,000 will be provided at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year and each year thereafter.”

She said the monies can be used for such expenses as field trip fees/lunches, special classroom supplies, student eyeglasses or even a pair of sneakers for a child whose parents can’t afford the purchase.

“Decisions and disbursements from the fund will be made by the school staff,” Dorsett said.

Teachers and administrators at the school made the Kiwanis Club aware of the need for the special fund.

The Ticonderogas Kiwanis also operates the BackPack Program at the Elementary School, in which some students are provided with backpacks full of nutritious food for weekend meals.

Although deserving kids can qualify for free breakfasts and lunches at the school, they hadn’t been getting the same nutritional opportunities

The club wants to help those children in need in the community, Dorsett said.