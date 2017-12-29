New leader takes over Farmers' Market

× Expand Photo provided From left are June Curtis, Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market adviser, and Katelyn Chevier, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant and 2018 Farmers’ Market manager. Chevier will take over managing the market for 2018.

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Farmers’ Market’s 2017 season is over, but reviewing the season and planning for 2018 is already underway.

Although the ground is covered in snow, market organizers are already planning for the next season.

The Farmers Market will continue to operate at the Wicker Wood location at 1114 Wicker St. on Saturdays from July 7 to Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market has a new manager for 2018, Katelyn Chevier, who has new ideas and plans for the popular summer attraction, including a fifth-anniversary celebration.

Chevier joined the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce staff in August 2017 as administrative assistant, with plans to become the Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market manager as her role grew.

“I’m looking forward to the market manager position and a wonderful experience ahead with our farmers, vendors and consumers,” said Chevier. “I want everyone to know that I appreciate the importance of our food growers and suppliers as well as the local economy.

“I’ll advocate for the support of agriculture, commerce and the community as a whole.”

Special events are known to generate excitement, increase attendance and help to develop strong community support for farmers’ markets, she said.

Throughout 2017, a number of events were held in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market for the community and visitors.

“Having all events and activities scheduled in advance and listed on a rack card for distribution was a milestone for us,” said Matt Courtright, executive director of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, the market sponsor. “I’m always happy when activities are offered and this past summer there were numerous well-attended special events including kid’s activities, program, and live music. I believe the rack card allowed people to be aware of and plan for them.”

The future of the market, including growth, location, events, and much more are always being reviewed by the chamber and the market committee, he said.

“The chamber always is very strategic with their efforts and hopes to continue to grow the market to continue to serve the area,” he said.

Local musicians also performed at the market throughout 2017, adding to the experience for those in attendance as well as the farmers and vendors.