New leader takes over Farmers' Market

From left are June Curtis, Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market adviser, and Katelyn Chevier, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant and 2018 Farmers’ Market manager. Chevier will take over managing the market for 2018.
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Farmers’ Market’s 2017 season is over, but reviewing the season and planning for 2018 is already underway.
Although the ground is covered in snow, market organizers are already planning for the next season.
The Farmers Market will continue to operate at the Wicker Wood location at 1114 Wicker St. on Saturdays from July 7 to Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The market has a new manager for 2018, Katelyn Chevier, who has new ideas and plans for the popular summer attraction, including a fifth-anniversary celebration.
Chevier joined the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce staff in August 2017 as administrative assistant, with plans to become the Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market manager as her role grew.
“I’m looking forward to the market manager position and a wonderful experience ahead with our farmers, vendors and consumers,” said Chevier. “I want everyone to know that I appreciate the importance of our food growers and suppliers as well as the local economy.
“I’ll advocate for the support of agriculture, commerce and the community as a whole.”
Special events are known to generate excitement, increase attendance and help to develop strong community support for farmers’ markets, she said.
Throughout 2017, a number of events were held in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market for the community and visitors.
“Having all events and activities scheduled in advance and listed on a rack card for distribution was a milestone for us,” said Matt Courtright, executive director of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, the market sponsor. “I’m always happy when activities are offered and this past summer there were numerous well-attended special events including kid’s activities, program, and live music. I believe the rack card allowed people to be aware of and plan for them.”
The future of the market, including growth, location, events, and much more are always being reviewed by the chamber and the market committee, he said.
“The chamber always is very strategic with their efforts and hopes to continue to grow the market to continue to serve the area,” he said.
Local musicians also performed at the market throughout 2017, adding to the experience for those in attendance as well as the farmers and vendors.
“Live music is perfect for the whole family,” said June Curtis, market adviser. “In 2017, we had a banner year, hosting a mix of local musicians every month in the season. In my mind, there is nothing more fantastic than listening to lively tunes while sauntering through the open air market, discovering the bounty displayed by our farmers and vendors and having the opportunity to sit and enjoy live music. The musicians seem to bring a festival (air) along with them to the market.”
Former Market Manager Carol Wood Ramundo was a leader in teaching children about the important chain in the farm-to-table movement.
“It was such fun creating activities for the kids and working with them on eco-friendly projects,” said Ramundo. “We fostered learning and enjoyed many crafts from decorating pumpkins to making race cars (for the annual car show) out of recycled paper towel rolls, all simple, safe and healthy.”
Curtis said the Wicker Wood location has served the market well and they’re pleased they were invited back.
“This coming year, Carol and I are stepping back and taking on more oversight activities. while Katelyn Chevier is assuming the lead as the market manager,”Curtis said. “She most successfully held the arts director position at the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum this past summer and is well equipped in training and experience to manage the market.”
The Farmers Market is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce with the support of many organizations, businesses and individuals.
If interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2018 Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market, contact the chamber office. Sponsors are needed to operate the market.
Farmers, vendors, businesses, local artists and organizations interested in participating in the market should contact the chamber at 518-585-6619 or via email at adminassistant@ticonderogany.com.
“I understand that 2018 will be the fifth year anniversary of the resurgence of the Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market,” Chevier said. “One of my goals will be to recognize the enormous growth of the market with a fifth year anniversary celebration, honoring the chamber, farmers, vendors, shoppers, our members, partners, and more.”