New leader takes PRIDE

× New PRIDE Executive Director Maria Tedford (right) stands in front of the group’s logo with Program Assistant Mariann Rapple. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | PRIDE of Ticonderoga’s first new executive director in a decade is seeing the community preservation group through new eyes.

Maria Tedford took over in November for retiring leader Sharon Reynolds.

Tedford’s background is in financial and human resources management, skills that she believes will serve well at the helm of the non-profit community organization.

“I bring a lot of that experience to this,” she said. “At the end of the day, we’re still run like a business.”

She’s enjoying meeting everyone who works with PRIDE.

“People come in the office and refer to me as the new girl,” Tedford said. “I use that as an opportunity to talk about PRIDE. I don’t think most people have any idea on a day-to-day basis what PRIDE is about.

“We are a rural reservation company, a strategic partner. We work with the Chamber of Commerce, town governments, Essex County IDA (Industrial Development Authority), state Sen. (Betty) Little’s office, New York State Rural Housing Coalition.”

The Rural Housing Coalition is a support for rural preservation organizations, she said.

“We’re a small organization, but we have the ability to work with other organizations to have a significant impact,” she said. “We give support to anyone who needs it.”

Tedford said she enjoys her new job a lot.

“Every day in this office is unique,” she said. “I get the word out as to what PRIDE is. We’re helping communities.”

Reynolds departed with the group in good shape, she said.

“Sharon left an amazing legacy,” Tedford said.

She said one of the things Reynolds started was the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, which is a local donor-driven fund that helps homeowners with up to $1,000 for home repairs or needed additions like handicap-access ramps.

One of Tedford’s ideas is to establish a core group of volunteers to build projects.

“If you had a volunteer base as well, maybe we could fund a ramp, but volunteers would build it,” she said. “We’d reinforce with local talents, local people.”

PRIDE currently has $550,000 in state grant funds for emergency home repairs, is writing a technical assistance grant for Town of Moriah businesses, and wrote a New York Main Street grant for the new distillery being built in Crown Point, War Canoe LLC.