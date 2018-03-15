New leaders of county gov’t to be appointed Friday

× Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty — who for two years has been serving simultaneously as Interim Warren County Administrator — will soon be experiencing a reduction of his workload, as another person becomes the county’s CEO. Appointments to three top executive positions in county government are scheduled to occur on Friday, March 16. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY | Three top executive positions in Warren County government are to be filled this week, as appointments to the posts are to be voted on Friday by the Warren County Board of Supervisors at their monthly meeting.

Individuals have been chosen for the positions of county administrator, county public health director and county commissioner of social services, according to Warren County Interim Administrator Kevin Geraghty.

This is the first time in recent history that three prominent positions in Warren County government have been appointed simultaneously.

In an interview Sunday, Geraghty declined to reveal the names of the pending appointees, citing that their background checks had not yet been concluded.

Geraghty — who has served as interim county administrator for about two years since Paul Dusek resigned — said the information would be public early Friday.

The successful candidate for the county administrator post — the top executive in county government — was chosen after interviews were conducted with six people vying for the post.

The new county public health director will take over from Patricia Auer, who has been in the position since 1997 and served in supervisory roles in the department for a total of 32 years. The county’s health department provides home care services, coordinates immunization programs and responds to disease outbreaks and public health emergencies, as well as providing public health education.

Under Auer’s leadership, Warren County has led its peers in providing education about avoiding, diagnosing and treating Lyme disease. Also, the department has also been active educating local citizens about how to avoiding exposure to rabies. Auer’s health care team also has been a leader in providing post-hospitalization outreach.

The new county social services commissioner will follow Maureen Schmidt, who retired Jan. 30 after three and a half years in the position and tallying a total of 38 years working in the department.

Since Schmidt’s retirement — and beforehand during her lengthy leave of absence ­— deputy social services commissioner Cynthia Schrock Seeley has overseen the department.

Geraghty, who serves also as the county’s Personnel Committee chairman, said Sunday he was looking forward to giving up the role of county administrator, considering his workload, which includes his duties as Warrensburg’s town supervisor.

While Dusek had been paid about $140,000, Geraghty, a former International Paper plant executive, took over the post initially with no pay while he was chairman of the county board of supervisors. But the county supervisors subsequently granted him a $15,000 annual salary. That sum was increased last year to $2,000 per month.

Praising Geraghty’s service to Warren County and his performance in the position, county supervisors have said Geraghty has saved county taxpayers $200,000 or more over the past two years.

Lawmakers recently voted to set the starting salary of the county administrator position in a range between $85,000 and $110,000.