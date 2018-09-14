New manager takes reins at historic site

× Lisa Polay and her dog Buoy in front of the British fort ruins. Photo by Tim Rowland

CROWN POINT | Two weeks into Lisa Polay’s new job as manager of the Crown Point State Historic Site, the remains of a stone wall of a French fort that had stood for close to three centuries crumbled to bits.

Of all the luck, Polay groused to her mother shortly thereafter — to which her mom replied, what do you expect, it’s been there for 300 years.

It was a good reminder, Polay said, that history itself is not static. Not only does the lay of the land change, but so do views and attitudes, based on our ever-changing storehouse of knowledge.

Polay comes to the job with a specialization in oral history and a background of cultural administration that has led her from the Manhattan Museum of Modern Art to executive director of a rural art association in rural Maine, to a protrusion of land into Lake Champlain, which in the middle of the 18th century was among the most crucial pressure points in all of the New World.

She takes the place of Michael Roets, who left last November to become manager of the Lorenzo State Historic Site at Cazenovia.

The Historic Site is most widely known for the ruins of two forts, one built by the French in the 1730s and one British, built in 1759.

The two warring nations played a game of cat and mouse up and down the lake during the French and Indian War, the American theater of what was a truly global struggle. The British fort burned in 1773, but Crown Point later played a bit role in the American Revolution as a staging area for Benedict Arnold’s nascent American Navy.

Aside from the forts, Crown Point is the site of a failed marble quarry and home to fossils dating back hundreds of millions of years. Across the bay above Port Henry looms a pile of tailings mindful of the region’s mining history and associated culture.

“There is a lot more here than just history,” said Polay, who said she wants to find new ways in which the site can be used. She also wants to see it be a year-round attraction with events like snowshoe hikes, birding events and astronomy lectures. “This is all an adventure,” she said. “We want to serve tourists and also our your-around residents.”

History, of course is important, and Polay said she is excited to start sifting through files and files of documents, which she hopes will one day be sorted into organized collections and open to researchers in a climate-controlled environment,

Polay said she is fortunate to have lots of support — the nearby Regional Office of Sustainable Tourist (ROOST), Lakes to Locks and the New York Visitor Welcome Center, and, on site, stone mason Darrell LaFrance and groundskeeper Jake Putnam.

“They both have an institutional knowledge of what this place is, and they’re both pretty amazing,” she said.

As for the wall of the French fort, Polay said a parade of experts has, and is, assessing the damage and planning for its repair. She said she hopes to have grants in hand to do the work in 2019.

“It’s a reminder that we’re always in transition,” Polay said. “And it’s exciting, because I’m always learning.”