New max taxi limit opens doors to increased fares

× Expand Ryan McVay/Getty Images 53997254 The Plattsburgh Common Council has imposed a new maximum rate limit for taxi companies licensed to operate in the City of Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Following a string of requests from the owner of a local cab company, the Plattsburgh Common Council has imposed a new fare limit that will allow taxi companies in the city to charge $1.50 more per ride.

Maximum taxi rates in the city now range from $7 to more than $11.25 per ride depending on distance, time of travel and number of passengers. The former rates, unchanged since 2012, ranged from a maximum of $5.50 to more than $9.75.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) was the only lawmaker to vote against the measure last week.

“(The cab companies are) going to put themselves out of business,” Kelly told reporters after a council meeting on March 28. “People in my ward use taxis, and some of those people may not be able to afford those rates.”

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said that though the city was updating the maximum rates, it wasn’t a step that would automatically translate to higher rates.

“This is not something that’s mandatory,” he said.

Taxi companies registered in the city — including Plattsburgh City Taxi, CC Cab, C&L Taxi, Town Taxi and Medical Transport, JW’S Taxi, Mussen’s Taxi, MM Taxi and Northern Taxi — will still set their own rates.

The city’s new fare limit went into effect last week.

Perry Buck, owner of Plattsburgh City Taxi, was the first and only person to publicly call for raised rates. He initially broached the subject with the council last year.

Buck was unavailable for comment before this edition went to print on Tuesday morning.

Plattsburgh City Taxi is one of the largest and oldest cab companies in the city, operating 24 hours a day with a 20-car operation.

It’s unclear whether or not the company plans to raise its rates.

Representatives of C&L Taxi and Clinton County Cab have both said that their fares were unlikely to increase as a result of increases to the city’s maximum rate limit.