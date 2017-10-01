New memorial honors fallen Seton Catholic student

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A memorial honoring the memory of former student Chu Xiong has been completed in the courtyard at Seton Catholic School, a reminder of the international exchange student who passed away in a car accident six years ago.

PLATTSBURGH | Class is officially in session at Seton Catholic School.

Throughout the hallways, the echoing voices of students and teachers can be heard.

But here, in the school’s serene courtyard, there is only the sound of crickets somewhere in the distance — and from a new memorial fountain in the center of it all, water trickles quietly down the face of student Chu “Allen” Xiong, forever etched in stone.

“Six years ago, a tragic car accident took the lives of four local high school students too soon,” said Principal Lynn Gilbert in a statement. “Two among the four students, Dat Ong from Vietnam and Chu Xiong from China, were catastrophically killed that day while walking along the Peasleeville Road.”

Now, six years later, a walkway of light gray stones leads toward a circle of ascending bricks that carries the portrait of Xiong, a Mona Lisa smile spread across his face.

For the official opening of this new memorial, Xiong’s parents traveled from China.

“We are so excited and honored to be here today,” his father, Zhe Xiong, said.

To honor the fifth anniversary of their son’s death, Xiong and his wife, Ke Huang, made a large gift to the school for construction of the memorial, according to a Seton Catholic School news release.

“I wish Allen was here among these students,” Xiong said.

The day of the ceremony, held Sept. 21, there was a gentle breeze, the sun shining overhead.

One of Xiong’s teachers, Daphne Gricoski, said that there were many words to describe her student:

“To students, he was kind, supportive, a wonderful friend,” she said. “What I will remember is his smile.

“Allen was so happy here. We feel blessed to have known him.”

In memory of Xiong, Gricoski referenced a poem by F. Scott Fitzgerald:

“It was only a sunny smile,

And little it cost in the giving,

But like morning light it scattered the night

And made the day worth living.”

Xiong is laid to rest locally at St. Peter’s Cemetery, where his parents visit him annually.