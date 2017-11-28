New mobile crisis team will come to you

× Expand Photo provided/Office of Assemblyman Billy Jones The Clinton County Mobile Crisis Team offers support services to those suffering from a substance abuse or mental health crisis. Pictured above: Behavioral Health Services North team members and state Assemblyman Billy Jones (center right) discuss the program at a press briefing on Monday, Nov. 27 in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | A new mobile crisis team in Clinton County is ensuring residents have tailored access to mental health services.

The five-member Clinton County Mobile Crisis Team will be dispatched anywhere in Clinton County, as well as Au Sable Forks and Keeseville, to aid residents who are having a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

This also includes people considering self-harm or suicide.

“There’s no criteria,” said Crisis Coordinator Chris Arnold. “We want people to call anytime they’re not sure. Let’s have a conversation, let’s try to figure out what’s going on.”

Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) was awarded a $500,000 grant through the Adirondack Health Institute to cover the two-year pilot program.

The team includes Arnold, who serves as a substance counselor, a licensed crisis clinician, and two certified peer specialists.

A rotating team of part-time five nurses is also available.

The goal is to allow people to stay in their natural environments during a crisis, but also help them receive an appropriate level of care, including those seeking inpatient services for substance abuse.

Residents can call and staffers will steer them to the appropriate services, including detox units, outpatient and inpatient programs.

“We go out with our intervention team and meet people where they are,” Arnold said. “People will say having a team working with them where they are is so much more comforting and a powerful experience, especially in a crisis situation.”

When emergencies arise, people often need a mental health response — not a law enforcement or medical one.

Not all medical episodes require an emergency room visit, a measure that drives up health care costs and diverts resources.

Often, people just need someone to talk to, Arnold said.

“From Oct. 1, 2015 through Sept. 30, 2016, there was 1,619 behavioral crisis evaluations done by the (Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital) Emergency Department,” said BHSN Chief Operating Officer Peter Trout.

The following year saw 1,717.

The average cost of an ER visit across the country is $2,000, Trout said.

“So if you take those 1,717 visits, you’ve got $3.5 million for those visits,” he said. “We can drastically reduce that. Most of those individuals don’t need that level of care. Many are simply seen and discharged to outpatient programs, so this mobile crisis team is designed to prevent them from going there in the first place.”