New nonprofit headquarters nears completion

The new North Country Mission of Hope Facility, pictured here, is located at the site of the former Hardcore Fitness Gym at 3452 Route 22, Peru. The nonprofit was able to purchase the new building through community donations. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU | After nearly three months of renovations, the new headquarters for the North Country Mission of Hope (NCMH) is almost completed.

Courtesy of an ongoing fundraising effort, the nonprofit was able to purchase their $140,000 Peru property in June. The new facility could be open as soon as September.

Volunteers from the NCMH have for the past 19 years traveled to Nicaragua to bolster community development, ecological sustainability, education and healthcare efforts in the area.

The new facility — which previously housed the Hardcore Fitness Gym — will be the group’s first permanent home, according to Executive Director Sister Debbie Blow.

For the last 19 years, said Blow, the humanitarian nonprofit has been bouncing operations between loaned properties every three years.

Volunteers began renovating the new warehouse over two months ago — but more work needs to be done, she said.

“We still have to put in some lowered ceilings and finish the electrical and plumbing,” she said. “We’ll also be painting and putting in a furnace.”

Blow said that any members of the community that may be able to help with those tasks are encouraged to call Project Manager Ronald Scarette at 518-420-2677.

Through their program, the NCMH has fed over 6,500 children, repaired dilapidated schools, orphanages and hospitals, and shipped over $450,000 worth of medical supplies and food to Nicaragua, according to their website.

“We’ve been very grateful to the North Country for the donations of equipment and supplies,” Blow said.

Those interested in making a donation to the nonprofit can mail a check to North Country Mission of Hope, c/o Sister Debbie Blow, OP, Executive Director, P.O. Box 2522, Plattsburgh, NY — or visit their website at ncmissionofhope.org for more details.