New park could aid quality of life

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry This town-owned parcel at Moriah Center could become the next Moriah town park, tentatively called Mill Brook Park. The property has access to a highly-rated fishing stream.

MORIAH – The proposed Mill Brook Park at Moriah Center could become a reality.

The town’s newest park at 2814 Plank Road would include picnic tables and fishing access to Mill Brook, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.

“It’s a nice location, by the brook,” he said. “People fish back there. It would be good for the town.”

The state Department of Environmental Conservation lists Mill Brook as one of the top brown trout waters in the state.

The location was the site of the former Millbrook Diner, which was torn down when the new Moriah Center Bridge was constructed nearby.

“We acquired it from the bank,” Scozzafava said. “Essex County needed it for the bridge. It’s a nice piece of property.”

The county stored construction materials there, and used part of the front of the parcel when the bridge right-of-way was widened.

Money is available from the state’s Creating Healthy Places program, administered by the Essex County Department of Public Health.

“Under Creating Healthy Places, we’re trying to place recreational facilities in each hamlet,” Scozzafava said.

He said the new town pickleball courts at Moriah Corners have proven very popular, along with the basketball and tennis courts there.

“You wouldn’t have what you have without the volunteers who worked on that,” he said. “The pickleball success is because it appeals to people of all ages. You have 20 year olds playing with 70 year olds.

“It’s been a really good thing for the community.”

The town also maintains John W. Pepper Memorial Field, a softball diamond, at Moriah Corners, and Linney Field, used by Moriah Central School as its football field, in Mineville.

They recently installed shuffleboard courts at the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground, available to campers and the public, and those are also getting use, he said.

“There’s a lot of potential with these parks,” Scozzafava said.

The Cheney Mountain Town Trailhead on Pelfershire Road has also been well used, he said.

“What a success,” he said. “Next, we’re going to put a walking trail around the former town landfill, near the trailhead.”

The town’s old landfill has been closed and capped for decades.

Another project is to create some bicycle paths in the town, he said.

“We hear there’s no place for the kids to ride their bikes,” the supervisor said.