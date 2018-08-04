New parking laws pending in Lake George Village

LAKE GEORGE | Parking vehicles in the village is the focus of two of three new ordinances either enacted or discussed last month by the Lake George Village Board.

Under consideration is a law allowing residents to park cars, after obtaining a permit, on their property in certain zones during the Americade motorcycle rally, the village’s Fourth of July celebration and three days of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show as well as during scheduled village fireworks shows.

Adirondack Nationals is set to occur this year from Sept. 6-9.

The pending ordinance, initially intended for only the three major village events, was amended by the board on July 16 to include residential parking during the sanctioned fireworks shows held weekly on Thursday nights.

The amendment prompted scheduling a secondary public hearing on the ordinance for July 23. The pending law prohibits active solicitation or “hawking” of such residential parking.

Another ordinance, enacted by the board at their monthly meeting, prohibits parking automobiles, recreational vehicles, boat trailers and other mobile equipment overnight on village streets without a $25 permit.

The new law also bans parking vehicles on front lawns or street-side yards of corner residential properties unless permitted during the above specified events.

This ordinance was primarily prompted by complaints heard by residents that boat trailers were being dropped off in front of homes on side streets in the village and left for days — or weeks.

A third ordinance passed by the board provides property owners to bypass, for certain proposed construction projects, site plan review for architectural standards.

Instead, their plans would go directly to the Zoning Board of Appeals for scrutiny, eliminating not only a fee but cutting the length of the review process by at least a month.

A project’s eligibility for such a streamlined review process would be determined in advance by the village code enforcement officer.

The ordinances are posted in the lobby of the village hall and will soon be published on the village website.

CAR SHOW PARKING FEES HIKED

In other business, the village board endorsed a new rate for special parking permits during the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

The rate for a permit allowing parking in a single space Monday through Saturday during the show is to be raised from last year’s price of $50 to a fee of $75, and for the Friday and Saturday of the show, $50. A single-day parking permit for Saturday is to be sold for $30.

Village Mayor Bob Blais noted that during Adirondack Nationals, a large number of people bring automobiles that they want to sell and park them all week long on Canada Street. He said many of the vehicle owners sit beside their vehicles all day long, watch for meter enforcement officers and only put money in the meter when they see them approaching — resulting in an annual revenue loss of $8,000 to $9,000.

Within the first two days of the car show each year, most all the available spaces are occupied, he said.

The pending increase in special parking permit fees, along with increased enforcement, Blais said, would counteract this loss by people who skirt the parking laws during Adirondack Nationals.

Blais had initially proposed that the six-day parking permit fee be raised to $100, but the pending rate was lowered to $75 after board members Ray Perry and Joe Mastrodomenico said such an increase was a substantial jump and should be increased incrementally over the next few years.