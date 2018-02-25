New pastor trades Mississippi for North Country

× Pastor Chad Carr was recently installed as the new pastor of the Westport Bible Church, and hopes to provide more outreach programs to the community. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | When asked about what impresses him about his new home, Pastor Chad Carr says it’s the scenery.

“It is so beautiful up here, I still cannot get over the mountains,” said Carr, the new pastor of the Westport Bible Church.

But it wasn’t long before he fell in love with the community church’s congregation.

“The goal of this church has always been to treat anyone who walks through these doors as family and with an outpouring of love, and that is what we felt when we walked through those doors,” said Carr.

The pastor, joined by his wife, Wendy, and three children, came to Westport via Mississippi where he was serving as a senior pastor.

“We felt the Lord was heading us away from Mississippi, and I was contacted by the deacons here about their opening,” Carr said. “We came up to see the area and the church in December, and a couple of weeks later the church voted.”

Carr grew up near Lansing, Mich. before attending the Pensacola Christian University in Florida, serving a mission with his wife in France and serving as a youth pastor in Arizona.

Taking over from interim pastor Dave Colwell, Carr hopes to share the church with the community through service and events.

“My vision is to see the church grow in the Lord and to see them really reach out into the community and show the community the love of Christ,” he said.

The Westport Bible Church is located at 24 Youngs Road near Exit 31 of the Adirondack Northway. Sunday School services start at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. and evening services at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit westportbiblechurch.org.