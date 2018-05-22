New plan calls for increase in transfer station fees

× Expand Keith Lobdell Essex County is looking at a $25 increase to transfer station tipping fees in order to pay for a new program which will and replace equipment within the solid waster department over the next 10 years.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Public Works Committee moved forward a plan that would increase the tipping fee at their transfer stations for garbage collection by $25 per ton.

The committee voted Monday on a plan that will give the solid waste department a $350,000 yearly budget which would be used to upgrade through needed replacements of equipment within the department.

Currently, transfer station users currently pay $62 per ton to get rid of their garbage through the transfer stations within the county, along with a general budget line item of $217,077.18 for operational costs.

At present, the county receives $42,723 in revenue from tipping fees at the $62 per ton rate.

Under the new proposal, the tipping rate would increase to $87 per ton, with the county general budget line item increasing $107,276.70, equaling a 0.48 percent increase to the overall tax levy.

The equipment replacement project was brought to the table by recommendation of the County Department of Public Works.

After supervisors asked Essex County Manager Dan Palmer to crunch the numbers, two options were presented. The one the county did not opt for would have all new costs absorbed through tipping fees, which would have further increased the rate to $100 per ton.

“Everything in the system is based on the tonnage that you dispose of,” said Palmer. “Allocating the cost through a per bag coast or paying a portion on the various levies is appropriate in my mind.”

Currently, the towns of Elizabethtown-Lewis and Willsboro-Essex have a shared cost agreement and a shared transfer station site, with stations located in Lewis and Essex, respectively.

Minerva, Newcomb and North Hudson pay for the transfer station fees through their town tax levies in most part due to the amount of taxable state property within their towns.

“Those towns that have a lot of state land are getting 90 percent of the solid waste bill paid by the state,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally asked for the increased rates be out into effect Jan. 1 so his town could properly budget for the increase, which was favored by the rest of the committee.