New Plattsburgh City Police chief named

Levi Ritter has been named the new police chief of the Plattsburgh City Police Department.

PLATTSBURGH | Levi Ritter has been appointed as Plattsburgh’s new City Police chief.

The appointment, handed down by Mayor Colin Read last Thursday, is provisional upon Ritter passing a civil service exam. He will succeed former Police Chief Ken Parkinson, who retired in February.

Ritter, 43, has worked for Plattsburgh City Police for 13 years.

“The day I was appointed chief was actually my 13th year to the day,” Ritter said.

As chief, he doesn’t plan on making any major changes to the department.

“I will make sure we continue the long-standing tradition of being a professional police force.”

OPIOID CRISIS

One of the largest issues city police are currently contending with, according to Ritter, is crime related to the opioid crisis.

“The biggest thing that we see is the collateral crime related to the infiltration of drugs in our community,” Ritter said.

Not just the sale of drugs ­— but what people do to buy them, including home invasions and robberies.

“Another part of this is — what can we do, as the police, to assist in the rehabilitation efforts for addicts?” he asked.

“The last thing we want is the revolving door of ‘arrest, arrest, arrest’ and ‘incarcerate, incarcerate, incarcerate.’ How can we, as police, assist the professionals who are trying to rehabilitate addicts?”

MAYOR COMMENDS RITTER, KIROY

Lieutenant Brad Kiroy was also appointed captain last week.

“I expect Lieutenant Ritter will prove to be an exemplary chief for our city,” Read said in a statement. “He has been functioning extraordinarily, with the able assistance of our new police captain, Brad Kiroy.

“I thank them both for their willingness to serve and very much look forward to working with them as we improve community policing and combat our growing opioid epidemic.”

Both Kiroy and Ritter’s appointments were effective last Friday, April 6.

Ritter’s salary is still to be determined. Parkinson’s yearly salary was $100,216, and former Police Chief Desmond Racicot’s was $118,652.