New Plattsburgh mayor steps out

PLATTSBURGH — Some fun facts about Colin Read:

He’s a lifelong educator, co-owner of the Champlain Wine Company, a self-professed nerd — and Plattsburgh’s newest mayor.

Following a lengthy campaign cycle last year, Read won the city’s top seat — beating incumbent James Calnon by 12 percentage points.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony at City Hall on Jan. 5, Read spoke about his life leading up to that moment, and where he sees the city going under his leadership.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Read was born in Vancouver, Canada on Aug. 26, 1959.

The freshly-minted chief executive recalled his early life fondly, smiling as he recollected reading science books — Thomas Edison was a favorite — and creating equations for himself to solve in his youth.

“I was kind of a nerd,” he said.

Read’s family was “quite poor,” he said, and at the age of 15, he was forced to take the direction of his life into his own hands.

“[I] had to put myself through school from the age of 15 on,” Read said. “So I gained a strong sense of self-reliance and responsibility, for which I am grateful.”

To help pay for his education, Read worked a series of odd jobs, including at gas stations, as a ski instructor, security guard and groundskeeper.

Read put himself through community college before entering Simon Fraser University as a physics major.

“I then went off to graduate school at the age of 21,” he said.

After that, he studied at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and the London School of Economics.

Read then immigrated to the United States for his first professional job — at Harvard University.

“I studied economics, and then got my first professional job in 1986 for the Harvard Institute for International Development. That took me to Indonesia,” he said.

While there, he worked under a Harvard Institute for International Development contract, looking at ways to “help liberalize trade policy” and “analyze trade between Indonesia and other nations.”

“When I returned to Cambridge, Massachusetts, I continued to work for the Harvard-M.I.T. Joint Center for Housing Studies, and also for Clark University as my first teaching job,” he said.

“At Clark, I taught Money and Banking, Principles of Economics and Urban Economics,” Read said.

For the next 15 years, he taught urban economics, energy economics, environmental economics and political economy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF).

Read said that his years as an educator taught him a lot.

“As a teacher, you really learn the material, which I enjoyed. I also enjoyed the interaction and the engagement with diligent students,” he said. “Of course, in life not everyone is equally keen on the subject matter! But, you always try to teach to those who are trying to get the most out of it. UAF was also a research-oriented campus, so I did a lot of research on urban economic and housing issues and on environmental issues.”

After 15 years at UAF, Read made his move to the North Country.

LIFE IN PLATTSBURGH

According to Read, it wasn’t long after he moved to the region that he developed a love for the area.

“[I] came down to Plattsburgh to become the dean of the School of Business and Economics in 2005,” Read said. “After I stepped down from that position, I had already began to love this region and decided to stay here as a professor of economics and finance.”

Three years later, Read and his wife, Natalie, planted a vineyard, which has now blossomed into the Champlain Wine Company.

“I’d bought a farm when I first arrived in Plattsburgh to fulfill my childhood dream to someday have a landing strip,” Read said. “Maybe my wife’s idea of planting a vineyard was designed to delay that aspiration. It’s worked so far! She loves growing grapes and making wine, and I love having a shop downtown that can act as an example of the type of shops needed to make a downtown community come alive.

“We’ve very much enjoyed being downtown, living downtown, and seeing and playing a role in its transformation.”

Since becoming a business owner, Read has supported a number of initiatives meant to bolster interest in the downtown area and encourage community growth.

Following what he said was a years-long stagnation of the Plattsburgh Downtown Association, Read took the reins.

“I decided it was just too important for our city to let it disappear forever, so I worked with a few of our downtown businesses to start it up again,” he said. “It certainly benefits from new energy and initiatives and I will continue to encourage it under its new leadership, Katelyn Imhoff. It’s a great bunch of downtown business owners who really care about our city.”

Read has also had involvement in events series like First Weekends and Downtown Rising, and was the first business owner to allow the Plattsburgh Public Art Project to create a mural on his wall.

‘I DON’T THINK OF MYSELF AS A POLITICIAN’

In 2013, Read began his political career by earning a spot on the Clinton County Legislature.

But he was never very interested in politics, he said. “I don’t think of myself as a politician.”

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever been interested in being a politician in the stereotypical sense, but I’ve always cared about the communities within which I’ve lived,” Read said. “I certainly enjoyed my work as a county legislator, and became even more convinced of the great things we can do here if only we work hard to build community and the economy. I enjoy the kind of goal-setting and analysis that is the hallmark of economics. We’ll have to see if the sort of long term planning that economists believe in works well for our city. I’m going to give it my best.”

Read entered the race for mayor of Plattsburgh in 2016 — last year winning the seat over incumbent James Calnon, who held the office for three years.

PLATTSBURGH PRIDE

Read said that as mayor, what he hopes to change most is the city’s level of pride.

“This is an amazing place, not because we are close to amazing places, although we are that too, but because of the stuff right here,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated by the natural beauty and the rich history here — a history that is unmatched in all but perhaps a dozen or so cities in our country.

“What I hope most to change is our pride. We don’t have to compare ourselves to anybody,” he said. “I believe we are incomparable, and I’m going to work hard to help the city realize our potential and increase our level of enthusiasm.”

Beyond hometown pride, Read reiterated what he said on the campaign trail: that he is focused on the financial well being of the city.

“Long term planning and sound financial management are essential,” he said. “I want to help leverage state investments, such as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, in ways that will not be speculative and perhaps unsuccessful, but instead in ways that will be transformational and build community.

“We have some huge challenges and some major hurdles in front of us, but I think we are an excellent candidate for investment. It is very exciting.”

Read’s message to city residents?

“I am willing to listen to all viewpoints,” he said. “[I will] sit at the table with anybody who really cares about our future, and work tirelessly so that we can all be proud of the city we will leave to our children.”

Read was sworn in, alongside councilman Peter Ensel, in a ceremony at City Hall on Jan. 5.