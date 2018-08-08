New Plattsburgh riverfront rec area unveiled

× The first recreational spur on the Saranac River Trail Greenway opened in the Town of Plattsburgh last weekend. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | With the snip of a pearly-white ribbon, a new riverside rec area opened in the Town of Plattsburgh.

As a group of children stood in the wings, chomping at the bit to be set free onto the new quarter-mile trail loop, local officials celebrated the opening of the new recreational area on LaPierre Lane at a rainy ribbon-cutting ceremony last month.

“People today are looking for other ways to move and enjoy a healthy lifestyle, so (this rec area) makes health sense, it makes economic sense and this will help build a strong community,” said SRTG board member Sara Rowden.

Where once there was a rural wooded area, there’s now a dirt trail loop that connects a small, freshly-paved parking lot to the riverfront, a 300-foot boardwalk, a cluster of exercise equipment for adults and a nature-inspired “adventure area” for kids.

“The LaPierre Lane Riverway serves as the first official spur on the Saranac River Trail Greenway (SRTG),” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, referencing an ongoing 27-mile trail project that’s expected to connect the towns of Plattsburgh, Saranac and Schuyler Falls with the City of Plattsburgh’s Saranac River Trail.

The LaPierre Lane Riverway was built through a collaboration between the town, the Foundation of CVPH and New York State Health Foundation, who provided grant funding.

“The success of this collaboration will certainly serve as a model for future projects both regionally and statewide. I am excited for residents as well as visitors to use LaPierre Lane Riverway as a new means to access the Saranac River,” said Cashman.

Officials also believe the area will someday be an ideal place for wetland education. The SUNY Plattsburgh wetlands class has already produced six poster-size wetland education pieces for the site.

“What brings joy to me is see all the kids run around,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), looking across the parking lot at a group of kids running around. “That’s what this is all about. It’s about our children and giving them the resources they need to promote a healthy lifestyle.”

Key aspect of attracting families into the area is boosting quality of life staples like the SRTG, he said.

“This will bring people into our communities, and that’s what we need.”