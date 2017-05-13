New Port Henry downtown store is open, Port Home

× Owner Sue McHone, aided by Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava, cuts the ribbon at the official opening of her Port Home store on Broad Street in Port Henry. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Another new business has opened in Port Henry, this one selling home goods, art and crafts.

Owner Sue McHone retired to her hometown and decided a store like Port Home was just what it needed.

“One side of the store is more gallery, focusing on local artists and their work, while the other side is more gift items,” she said. “Other local artists are welcome to bring their things in. People can shop here and on our new website.”

Some of the gallery items are custom furniture, ornate knives and pottery.

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., at 3259 Broad St. in downtown Port Henry. Phone is 518 546-7169.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava was at the opening.

“It’s great to see another new business in Port Henry,” he said. “Sue McHone, the owner, was raised here, retired, and decided to come back home and invest in her community.

“She’s a great lady and I’m sure she’ll do well here.”

McHone said when she was growing up there were around 50 shops downtown in Port Henry.

“Every year it would go down,” she said. “When I retired I decided I could sit on the beach or I could come home and and do this.”

She also has three rental rooms as part of a Port Home inn on the second floor of the building.

“There was nothing (in guest accommodations) here for awhile, now there’s mine, Edgemont B&B and the Village Inn,” she said.

“This is a great addition to downtown Port Henry,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said. “So many wonderful new businesses have been opening in town, it’s like a renaissance.”

McHone said they’ll be adding new items all the time.

“I’m hoping people will see it as a place to come in and buy a gift,” she said.

Facebook: facebook.com/PHG12974/