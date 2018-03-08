New Port Henry sidewalks in spring

MORIAH | The sidewalks on Main Street in the Port Henry hamlet are getting closer to replacement.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said they have gone to bid for Main Street sidewalk replacement with bids due March 29, to be awarded at the April 12 Town Council meeting.

The sidewalks on the east side of Main Street (Route 9N) from the top of Convent Hill to Stewart’s Shop will be replaced.

Scozzafava told the council the sidewalk at Glens Falls National Bank on the other side of Main Street also needs work.

The town is using a state Department of Transportation grant for the work, which will include ornate light poles.

A proposed Broad Street public parking lot is in the works using a vacant lot Mountain Lake Services has offered to buy near the Port Henry Post Office.

“They (Mountain Lake) can lease it to the town,” Scozzafava said. “We’ll have to vote on it. It would be a benefit for Mountain Lake Services and us.”

Employees of the developmental disabilities services agency don’t have enough parking spaces at their Port Henry headquarters on St. Patrick’s Place and on Main Street, the board has been told.

The parcel adjoins a small town parking lot and the two would be combined and paved.

× Expand Photo provided Paraglide New England will be set up at the Point at Bulwagga Bay this summer.

The Paraglide New England lease agreement has been received for this summer, the supervisor said.

“They will start from Bulwagga Bay campsite,” Scozzafava said. “This will be the only location on Lake Champlain where they’re doing it.”

The outfit will offer paragliding rides from the Point, using lightweight, free-flying, boat-launched glider aircraft, in which a pilot sits in a harness suspended below a fabric wing.

Westford, Vt.-based Paraglide New England will pay the town a per-ride fee.