New principal takes helm at Beekmantown Middle School

× Expand Photo via Facebook Duffy Nelson will take the helm as the new principal at Beekmantown Middle School on Sept. 1. Nelson replaces Amy Campbell, who took a job as the director of curriculum and instruction.

BEEKMANTOWN | Duffy Nelson, a longtime educator from Longmont, Colorado, will join the Beekmantown Central School District this fall as the new middle school principal.

District Superintendent Daniel Mannix announced last week that Nelson had been chosen from a field of “six very qualified candidates” to replace Campbell.

“We are excited for Duffy to join our school community and are confident she will be able to build on an already wonderful middle school,” he said in a statement.

Her first day is Sept. 1.

“I am looking forward to working with all our stakeholders to ensure that our students receive the best educational experience and graduate college and career ready with the 21st century skills they need to be productive, innovative and ethical global citizens,” Nelson told The Sun in an email. “My first-year plan is to focus on building upon the strong tradition of innovation, collaboration and achievement at BMS while identifying opportunities for growth.”

Nelson is the mother of four boys, Julian, Odin, Christian and Dane — all athletes who will join the Beekmantown school district.

“When we aren’t cheering them on, we are rooting for the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse basketball,” Nelson said. “During our free time, we love to be outdoors: skiing, hiking, fishing, and camping. My family is looking forward to the opportunity to be active members of the Beekmantown community.”

Nelson was born in Texas, and moved to Beekmantown nearly three decades ago when her parents opened the Beekmantown Grocery and Eatery. She met her husband, Jonathan, at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Nelson brings to Beekmantown a strong understanding of middle level instruction, early adolescent learners, project-based learning, technology integration and the importance of maintaining the social-emotional health of everyone, according to Mannix.

She joins the school from the St. Vrain Valley School District in Colorado, where for the past two years she’s worked as a learning technology coach.

She’s a SUNY Plattsburgh alumna, with a bachelor’s in History and Canadian studies, and a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she secured a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. She also attended the University of Northern Colorado, where she earned her principal’s license.

For nine years she was a social studies teacher at Beekmantown Middle School.

“I was the alternative education coordinator for my last year in the high school, prior to moving to Colorado,” Nelson said. “When I moved to I taught for two years in a 1:1 iPad environment at Westview Middle School, an Apple Distinguished school and STEM focused school, in the St. Vrain Valley School District (SVVSD).”

Her predecessor Amy Campbell, who served as the principal for over five years, has taken a new position as Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

“My goal upon becoming an administrator has always been to have an impact on the largest number of students,” Campbell said in a statement. “So, this new position as Director of Curriculum and Instruction allows me to pursue my passion and share it with a significantly larger number of staff and therefore students. My hope is that I will be able to have that greater impact in my new position.”

“The great work Principal Campbell facilitated and led in roughly six years at the Beekmantown Middle School was transformational and we will remain thankful for her efforts,” Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Daniel Mannix said in a statement. “Principal Nelson is committed to bringing the same dedicated service to our students, programming, parents and staff.”

Nelson’s hiring is the third in a series announced by Beekmantown this summer.

The district last month announced that Matthew Bezio would join the district this year as the new Beekmantown High School principal, and Polly Tavernia, the new assistant superintendent of special services.