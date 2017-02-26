New program shines light on autism

× Expand Photo provided Adam Kritzer

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Art Detectives are now on the scene.

This new Plattsburgh-based program teaches the arts to people of all ages with autism by helping to facilitate their inner artist.

Plattsburgh resident Adam Kritzer launched the all-ages program for last October to give people an opportunity to learn different skills in different art forms, including filmmaking and photography.

“There’s things to do during the day but very limited opportunities for these individuals to grow,” Kritzer said.

Kritzer, who started this program through word-of-mouth, now instructs around 20 autistic individuals ages 9 to 63 from the across North Country and Montreal drawing on previous experiences working with special needs populations.

The instructor said by offering these art lessons, the students who may struggle with attention deficiency or communicating with others can focus on drawing a picture to communicate with others.

STARTING OFF

Students set the curriculum. Before enrolling, Kritzer meets with each student individually to see what their interests are.

“All of them come in with a blank slate,” he said. “My goal is to help them find out what they want to do and be in the future.”

Kritzer sometimes asks students to draw a picture of where they see themselves in 10 years.

One student drew himself as several different characters to portray his dream of getting a TV show on Comedy Central.

Now, Kritzer said he’s teaching him how to write a script and shoot an actual television show.

CLASS DIVERSITY

Media literacy and visual storytelling takes up 90 percent of Kritzer’s lesson plans.

Kritzer also teaches cooking classes in association with the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Sessions are hosted nearly daily at the Plattsburgh Public Library and the North Country Food Co-op.

His future goal is to work in collaboration with Nova Bus in Plattsburgh to create a mobile classroom filled with visual and sound equipment.

The Plattsburgh Arts Detective bus, if it becomes a reality, would go to local schools around the area to bolster an appreciation for the arts among local students.

JOIN TODAY

The Plattsburgh Art Detectives is now accepting new members.

Payment is based on what the student wants to learn and what it takes to make it happen, said the instructor.

No one will be denied due to budget restrictions, said Kritzer. “I’ve never turned a student down.”

The only requirement, Kritzer said, is that students must be willing to learn.

“I need dynamic students,” he said. “I need students that want to grow.

“I can help these students be their best possible help, but they need to assist me in doing that.”

For more information or to the join the Plattsburgh Art Detectives, contact Kritzer at plattsburghartdetectives@gmail.com.