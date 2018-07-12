New Rotary gov talks community service in first Lake City visit

× Newly-elected Rotary District 7040 Governor Martha Weaver visited the City of Plattsburgh last week on the eve of the Mayor’s Cup opening. She was welcomed by Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and members of the local Rotary. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Five days after taking the helm as the new Rotary District 7040 Governor, Martha Weaver made her first official visit to the Lake City last week.

Weaver, a longtime marketing consultant, volunteer and community advocate from Malone, was welcomed by City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, new Plattsburgh Rotary President Douglas Kashorek and local members of the Sunrise Rotary Club on the eve of the Mayor’s Cup kickoff.

Weaver told Read on the steps of the MacDonough Monument that events like the Mayor’s Cup, which the local Rotary sponsors, epitomizes a large part of the club’s mission.

“Peace is a big part of the Rotary’s mission, and this is a perfect example of that in a way,” Weaver said.

Between her district’s 1,800 members and 68 clubs in New York and Ontario, Québec and Nunavut, Canada, Weaver said that local Rotary Clubs aid their communities in a myriad of ways, from stepping up when a city is struggling, to welcoming international students via an exchange program, to working to eradicate polio by working with government agencies.

And in a time when many other long-standing volunteer and philanthropic organizations across the region struggle with recruiting young people, Rotary is finding new, innovative ways to accommodate the busy, fast-paced lives of millennials and young professionals:

“We’ve recognized that young professionals have different lifestyles,” she said. “There are some clubs that only have online meetings, and they come together to do service projects.”

Weaver said that many young people have a passion for helping others and making a difference in the world, and Rotary membership can offer an outlet.

Weaver takes over for former Rotary District 7040 Governor Susan Bellor of Massena, whose term ended July 1.

She has worked as a marketing consultant, specializing in online and social media campaigns; managed Malone’s SBA Women’s Business Center; managed the Franklin County Empire Zone; was a city administrator and councilor in the City of Port Orford. She began her professional career as an operations supervisor for the Social Security Administration.