New Schroon leader arrives

× Expand Photo provided Susan Palisano has been appointed as executive director for the Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

SCHROON LAKE | A woman who has called Schroon Lake her second home for more than 20 years has been appointed as executive director of the Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Susan Palisano assumed the new role at the end of April, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said.

She replaces Tammy Whitty-Brown, who left due to health concerns.

Palisano said she considers it an honor and a privilege to serve as Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“I have loved this town since the very first summer we vacationed here so many years ago,” Palisano said. “We’re excited about making the transition from part-time to full-time residents.”

Palisano has been a Connecticut resident for the past 23 years but originally hails from Rhode Island, and has a background in non-profit leadership, strategic planning, communications, economic development and grants management.

For the past 13 years, she has been senior director for a not-for-profit economic development organization where she has been responsible for the multi-million dollar expansion of her unit.

An experienced grant writer, Palisano said she will be looking for opportunities to significantly increase funding for chamber activities.

Brooke Clark, vice president of the Schroon Lake Area Chamber, said they chose the best possible candidate.

“We are very excited to welcome Sue as the executive director of our chamber,” Clark said. “Her past experience, fresh ideas and passion for seeing Schroon Lake continue it’s momentum forward is the perfect combination for success.”

Palisano said she hit the ground running.

“My number one priority is the sustainment and growth of the Schroon Lake area to the benefit of both businesses and the communities we serve,” Palisano said. “I’ve spent the past 20 years of my professional career creating and leveraging strategic partnerships. I believe that this, combined with an entrepreneurial approach to business development, tourism, and cultural events, will create new opportunities for success.”

Palisano and her husband, Tom, have three adult children, who convene in Schroon Lake every summer in late June and early July, regardless of where they might be living, which at the moment is Oregon, Central New York and Connecticut.

Dedicated antiquers, the couple also buys and restores vintage clocks, and collects far too many other things, according to their children.

Palisano volunteers for a dog rescue organization, and she and her husband have two rescue pups of their own, Rocky and Al.