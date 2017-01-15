New senior president elected

× Expand Photo provided

SCHROON LAKE – The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club recently held a swearing-in ceremony to elect Dick Newell, the club’s new president. Pictured (left to right) are Patt Rommer, second vice president; Nancy Belluscio, secretary; Carole Ann Greig, director; Sue Yoeckel, director; Ralph Cooke, director; Linda Milsom, director; Dick Newell, the new president; Don Searles, past president; Pete Johnson, treasurer and Town Justice Bill Tribou, who conducted the ceremony. Ed Donley, first vice president, was absent.