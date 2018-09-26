New sewer plant could hike local taxes by 50%

× Sean Doty, an executive and engineer with Chazen Companies, explains the design of Lake George Village’s proposed wastewater treatment plant Sept. 17 to members of the village and town boards. The plant’s estimated $22 million cost could hike local taxes by 50 percent if more grant funding isn’t obtained, village Mayor Robert Blais said. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | The $22 million wastewater treatment plant planned for Lake George could raise municipal taxes by about 50 percent for the next 30 years — and the facility’s construction could face delays that boost the tax burden even higher, according to village officials.

Village and town board members convened last Monday to see plans for the new plant, and heard technical details from consulting engineers about how the plant’s treatment systems would work.

The presentation was given by engineers of The Chazen Companies, a municipal engineering firm in Queensbury.

Funding now committed to the plant are a state Environmental Facilities Corporation grant of $4.3 million and a state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Water Quality Improvement grant of $2.5 million.

Current pending grant applications include an EFC Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure grant for $6.1 million and a similar grant from DEC for $4 million.

EFC grants, however are calculated after all other grants are received and are reduced if additional grants are secured, according to Sean Doty of Chazen.

The project is lined up to receive “hardship” financing, or a zero-percent loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a collaborative program of the state and federal governments. Doty said this financing, over 30 years, would save local taxpayers $4.5 million in interest expenses.

Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais said that if no other grant money is secured, village taxes would increase by 50 percent for the next 30 years, and a similar increase would be experienced by property owners in the town’s Caldwell Sewer District, who pay 47 percent of the costs associated with the wastewater treatment in Lake George.

Blais said that a village taxpayer who is now paying $1,200 annually in village taxes will see their local tax bill increase to $1,800.

“This is a big hit,” he said.

Blais’ statement prompted glum expressions among the village trustees and town board members attending the presentation.

Months ago, Blais has warned that the debt related to the plant’s construction could push the village over the state’s constitutional debt limit if more grant funding wasn’t obtained.

PLANT'S COST HAS SOARED SINCE 2016

In 2016, village officials and their engineering consultants estimated that the plant would cost significantly less — $12 million, plus engineering expenses of about $3.5 million. A year ago, the plant’s construction cost was estimated at $17 million.

Lake George Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington warned that the cost could increase even higher than $22 million— a sum that includes engineering costs — if state officials take longer than 60 days or so to approve the design plans. Initial review of the plant’s engineering has already taken many months longer than anticipated, local officials said.

Harrington said that cost of living increases, materials and labor costs were likely to increase the cost of the plant if the village doesn’t get speedy approval from the state. He said that a portion of the expense increases would be due to the anticipated lag time contractors would experience between signing contracts, accomplishing the work, and receiving payment.

Doty said that Lake George is one of only two municipalities in the state that is facing a mandate to reduce total dissolved solids in its effluent to 500 milligrams per liter.

“It’s atypical for a plant to be regulated like this,” he said.

“It’s unusual the state would put that onus on us,” Blais responded.

The plant is designed to process a minimum of 400,000 gallons of sewage per day in winter, and up to 1.75 million gallons per day in summer.

Harrington said the new plant will be “massive” with its primary building having walls up to two feet thick and 20 feet high — half underground. He said it is estimated that it would take nearly 1,000 truckloads of concrete to build those walls.

This structure would house the heart of the treatment system, a “sequence batch reactor” in which the sewage is treated in various stages, primarily by aeration, in the same huge tank.

Harrington said the village will be submitting engineering plans by the end of December to DEC for their review — and that if the agency doesn’t approve the plans by February, construction could be held up substantially.

According to the state’s consent order— which was triggered by the excessive nitrate levels in the 86-year-old existing plant’s effluent — the new plant has to be completed by August 2021.